CCTV shows people setting West Auckland Hindu temple alight in 'suspicious' fire

CCTV has shown two masked intruders setting fire to the inside of a Hindu temple in West Auckland.

Police and temple trustees are appealing for any witnesses to the suspicious fire.

It happened at Shri Ram Mandir temple in Henderson on October 21 around 11.30pm.

Pravin Kumar, a spokesperson for Shri Ram Mandir, said video from the temple had shown two people wearing masks and gloves, scaling the fence around the temple and breaking in through a back entrance.

“They poured an accelerant on the floor and then set it alight,” Kumar said.

Luckily, as the temple was only seven years old and had modern fire systems in place, the sprinkler and alarm went off immediately, Kumar said.

Firefighters were on scene quickly to extinguish it.

“The damage wasn’t too bad because of that and we didn’t have to close up or cancel anything, but there was some damage to the floors and wall where the fire started.”

Kumar said he had no idea why the temple had been targeted, but it was “worrying” not having answers.

“We’ve never had any sort of threats and I have no idea why someone would want to do this. It’s worrying when a place of worship is targeted,” he said.

“This has been a despicable attack on our premises and we really need anyone who may have seen something suspicious that night to come forward.”

Kumar said the building was worth about $10 million.

It served thousands of devotees and was one of the largest Hindu temples in the country.

A police spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the fire on Brick St was under way.

Their inquiries had led them to deem the fire “suspicious”.

“At this stage our inquiries remain ongoing and no arrested have been made,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who saw something suspicious in the area that night or who may have information that could help was urged to call police on 105 or go online.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.