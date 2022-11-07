Two men accused of falsifying details in alleged fatal hit-and-run

Sean Innes, 45, died after he was knocked off his bicycle on Linwood Ave in Christchurch on September 13.

Two men have been accused of conspiring for one to take responsibility, despite being innocent, for an alleged hit-and-run which left a cyclist dead.

Sean William Russell Innes, 45, a cyclist, was hit by a car on Linwood Ave just before 4pm on September 13 and was rushed to hospital. He died two weeks later.

A 43-year-old Ashburton man, who has interim name suppression, was originally charged with failing to stop without checking for injuries, causing injury by dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time.

The injury-related charges were later dropped. Another man, Anthony Alexander Thomas, a 31-year-old farmer from Ashburton, is now also charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Both men are also charged with conspiring with each other to have the 43-year-old prosecuted for causing injury by dangerous driving when they knew he was innocent.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.