Desert Rd case: Life sentence for meth ring leader who ordered Ricky Wang's killing

Jian Qi Zhao was the leader of a drug syndicate and ordered the murder of Ricky Wang.

The leader of a methamphetamine ring who ordered the murder of one of his gang and organised a burial in a shallow grave off the Desert Rd, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Remains belonging to Bao Chang Wang​, also known as Ricky Wang, were found by police in March 2020 before Jian Qi Zhao​ was charged with his murder.

Zhao was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years and three months imprisonment by Justice Graham Lang at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

“You planned and calculated the execution of a person whom you considered to be a threat to your criminal organisation and you personally.

“You did not physically carry out the killing, but you were clearly the instigator and you then directed the extensive efforts to conceal a crime,” Justice Lang said.

Jian Qi Zhao​ was the head of a methamphetamine ring, while members including Wang were involved in manufacturing the drug before it was sold on to gangs.

In August 2017, Zhao became “concerned” about Wang, believing Wang was planning to kidnap, torture and kill him.

During this time, Wang was a heavy user of methamphetamine and owed Zhao money.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Zhao and two other men decided to kill Wang and he was lured to a house in West Auckland.

Wang was tied to a chair, held at gunpoint while Zhao questioned him and accused him of betrayal.

Zhao did not kill Wang, but others are alleged to have stabbed him and cleaned up the scene.

Wang’s body was covered in ice and placed in a bath tub before it was eventually placed in a freezer and driven to Rangipō Intake Rd, off Desert Rd, where he was buried in a shallow grave.

Zhao instructed a man to contact Wang’s former wife and tell her he’d fled to Australia to avoid arrest. She was given $10,000 and told not to speak to the police.

In 2019, police raids on a Sandringham home showed the property was being used to cook methamphetamine.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s remains were found buried off the Desert Rd.

During the drug investigation police learned of Wang’s disappearance and murder. His body was not found until March 2020.

Justice Lang said he’d received measured, yet powerful, victim impact statements from Wang’s father and former wife.

“His parents have lost their only son while his former wife and two children have lost a person they loved dearly,” Justice Lang said.

“Your offending has had devastating consequences for them, which they will likely never recover from.”

The court heard Wang’s father had a heart attack after finding about his son’s death.

Zhao’s lawyer James Carruthers​ said his client showed genuine acknowledgement of guilty and wrongdoing and was attempting to make amends for the harm he has done.

The court heard Zhao’s upbringing in China was filled with poverty and violence was common.

He moved to Macau where he worked at a casino and was attracted to the money and lifestyle of a man who offered him a job which later led him to drug related activities.

When Zhao moved to New Zealand he again became involved with the drug world.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone submitted there was a high level of premeditation and planning in Wang’s killing.