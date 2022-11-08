Judge's frustration boils over delay in sentencing of Taranaki meth dealer

A convicted Taranaki drug dealer was meant to be sentenced on Tuesday for repeat offending connected to methamphetamine but this will now take place on November 16. (File Photo)

A last-minute application to adjourn the sentencing of a convicted Taranaki P dealer saw a senior criminal defence lawyer be called out from the bench in a case which might end up before the New Zealand Law Society.

On Tuesday, Marlon Jon Bird was due to be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on eight drug charges, including the possession of methamphetamine for supply, which carries a life term of imprisonment.

However, Bird’s lawyer Mark Ryan filed a memorandum seeking an adjournment on Monday, despite the sentencing date being set in July, in order for a cultural report to be completed on the defendant.

Judge Tony Greig’s frustration was abundantly clear during Tuesday’s hearing at the request and the reasons outlined for it, points further argued by Ryan’s junior counsel Jamie-Anne Tulloch who appeared via an at times dodgy video link.

The court was aware Ryan would not be able to appear in person at the sentencing due to being involved in a trial in Palmerston North.

The judge said the probation report on Bird was “enlightening” and explained how the defendant’s father had introduced him to drugs at a young age, including methamphetamine.

Supplied After persistently outlining her concerns to the court, a junior counsel who stepped in to appear at a court hearing for a Taranaki P dealer, was granted an adjournment to allow time for a cultural report to be done. (File Photo)

He said these factors would qualify Bird for an additional discount in terms of mitigation, and questioned what more the cultural report would tell him.

This was supported by Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin, who opposed a further adjournment, and said the file had been open since September 2019.

After hearing submissions about the proposal to delay sentencing, Judge Greig initially refused to do so and told the court he intended to sentence Bird, which caused one of his supporters to let out an audible gasp.

Bird made his own plea for the extra time needed to get the report done to “give him a fair chance”.

The 35-year-old said he was paying for the report, which was being written by academic Dr Jarrod Gilbert, through legal aid, due to his financial position.

In September this year, the High Court ruled in favour of a police application to stop Bird from getting rid of a number of assets.

The list included the 35-year-old’s Walsh Rd property in New Plymouth, which was under renovation, all appliances and building materials on site, $45,793.80 in cash found at the address, along with money from all bank accounts in Bird’s name.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Large amounts of cash were found at Marlon Bird’s New Plymouth home in two searches carried out by police in 2019 and 2021. (File Photo)

“I haven’t got a cent to my name mate,” he told Judge Greig.

But it soon became clear, through Tulloch’s persistence and clearly repeated position, she was not legally qualified to represent Bird, due to the seriousness of the charges, and the penalties they attract.

She told the judge she had not seen the pre-sentence report and could not advocate for Bird, who had the right to have proper counsel.

“I do underscore my concerns for junior counsel to be put into this situation,” she said.

Judge Greig eventually acquiesced, but not before saying the fault for the situation lay with Ryan.

He requested a lawyer qualified to handle the matter must appear in person at Bird’s sentencing, which will take place on November 16.

The judge also noted an intention to refer the matter to the New Zealand Law Society, which is the regulatory and representative group for lawyers.

Bird’s drug dealing operation was foiled by police in two separate police raids in September 2019 and April 2021.

Large amounts of cash were found, along with quantities of P and cannabis, and chemicals and equipment needed to manufacture methamphetamine.