Man arrested following robbery

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after assaulting and threatening staff at a store on Worcester St, Christchurch on Monday evening.

A man has been arrested after assaulting and threatening staff during a robbery in Christchurch.

Police allege Karl Claude Johns, 33, entered a Linwood retail premises on the corner of Worcester St and Stanmore Rd about 7.40pm on Monday, threatened staff and assaulted a second staff member, a police spokesperson said.

A St Johns spokesperson said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded, with one person treated at the scene.

He left the store on foot, but police located the accused a short time later.

He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to rob, male assaults female, and injuring with intent to injure, and appeared in court via audio-visual link on Tuesday.

Johns was remanded in custody for a bail application to be submitted later this month.