Killer teen driver's discharge with handshake ignored grieving family's feelings: Crown

The scene of the fatal crash in Shelly Bay, Wellington.

A youth court judge failed to take into account the view of a grieving mother when he decided to discharge a youth who had crashed and killed a teenage girl, a High Court judge has heard.

The Crown is appealing the case of a now 18-year-old who was given a handshake along with the discharge by Wellington Youth Court judge Noel Walsh​ in August.

The 18-year-old had charges of driving with excess blood alcohol, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury. A further charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.

He had been driving the car too fast along Shelly Bay Road in September 2021 and lost control on a corner. The car rolled down a bank onto rocks. A female passenger died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured.

READ MORE:

* Mother of teen killed in crash heartbroken after driver's charges wiped

* Teenage driver in fatal Shelly Bay crash has court charges wiped

* Passenger in a car involved in a double fatality is jailed

* 'They were beautiful girls': Dad's tribute after guilty pleas over crash that killed daughters

* Youth sentenced for causing the death of two people in Southland



A discharge means there is no criminal conviction and no record of the charges. It is deemed to be as if the charges were never laid.

Under Youth Court rules, the identities of those involved are suppressed.

The victim’s mother has said she wasn’t told the case may be resolved that day, so didn’t attend.

She found out via a voicemail message from a police officer that the teenager had walked away with his charges dismissed.

Crown prosecutor Sally Carter​ said to grant a discharge a judge had to consider a number of fundamental things - the wellbeing of the young person, public interest including public safety, the interests of the victim and accountability.

She said it’s clear the wellbeing of the youth was addressed, but it absolutely failed to address the others. The judge did not have the views of the victims.

”There were a number of things that it would have been thought the court would have wanted more information about,” she said.

Carter said the sentence was manifestly lenient.

The youth’s lawyer Karen Bailey​ disputed that. She said the victims’ views were known from the time of the family group conference.

The police had time between the last hearing and the disposition of the case to go back to the victim and they hadn’t, she said.

Justice Andru Isac​ at the High Court in Wellington reserved his decision.