250kg of fireworks stolen, but sellers still haven't heard from police

A Christchurch couple selling fireworks to help pay the bills are concerned police seem uninterested in the theft of 250kg of the explosives from their business a week ago.

Until last week, Lynlea and Robert Willan​ had sold fireworks for several years without a hitch, all to keep their electronics repair business and household afloat financially.

Sometime during the dark hours of November 2 or 3, their Caveman Electronics shop was broken into and over 250kg of fireworks was stolen.

A neighbouring business alerted the couple to the break in on Thursday morning. The Willans called police to report the theft, but said there had not been any follow up since.

“They never came in person ... even with what happened at the beach,” Lynlea Willan said, referring to last week’s 200-hectare wildfire north of Christchurch, which was allegedly caused by a youth with fireworks.

A police spokesperson said there were no updates since initial routine inquiries on Thursday morning, which came up short.

Willan said the timing of the fire ruled out the possibility her stolen fireworks – worth over $7000 – were involved in the fire.

“[I] understand it’s very low on the priority list but a visit at least would have been nice,” she said. Although she felt lucky only some stock was stolen, it was “still enough to piss you off.”

Sinead Gill/Stuff Lynlea Willan says the thieves only took fireworks and ignored the countless electronics in store.

Since sharing news of the theft on social media she had received messages of support, but also one that blamed her for the theft.

The Willans sold fireworks to help keep their business afloat. As well as instrument engraving, her husband had a second job as a hospital technician, and worked repairing electronics at their shop into the night.

“The business is 17 years old [but] the electronic industry is going downhill. Everybody buys new stuff, no one thinks to get repairs,” she said.

She had not found success in getting a second job. However, as a fireworks retailer for the four-day window it was legal each year, she was able to do her part for the household finances. This year had been their biggest year yet – taking on over $60,000 worth of stock and keeping the profits after tax.

“We just want to be mortgage free. Last year we earned enough to pay the credit card off... we just finished paying for a new washing machine and dryer.

George Heard/POOL The fire near Pegasus and Woodend in North Canterbury last week burnt through 200ha of coastal forest.

“We’re pushing close to 60 but have three loans to pay off ... [missing out on the stolen income] is enough to piss you off when you work this hard.”

She said they hoped to pay everything off in the next five years, so “maybe life would be a wee bit easier”.

A push to ban the public sale of fireworks was driven by complaints of noise and concerns for animal welfare, but in 2020 MPs decided against it.

Willan was not sure if the next Government would be “brave enough” to ban them considering their popularity, arguing only a minority of people misused fireworks.

“There’s no law against stupidity,” she said. “Are we going to take alcohol ... cars off everyone?”