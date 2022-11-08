Rapist who left woman in 'constant fear' after posing as Uber driver jailed

Rodrick Wayne Woods, 37, pictured here confronting mosque shooting survivors and their families in 2019, was sentenced to four years, two months’ imprisonment for rape at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

A man used being mistaken for an Uber driver as an opportunity to rape a young woman, leaving her traumatised and no longer willing to go out with friends, a court has heard.

Rodrick Wayne Woods, 37, who had 110 previous convictions, appeared for sentencing in front of Judge Paul Kellar at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday on a charge of sexual violation by rape.

Judge Kellar sentenced Woods to four years and two months’ imprisonment after hearing how the victim, in her early 20s, was left traumatised and attempted to take her own life after the ordeal.

Woods also confronted mosque shooting families and victims outside court in 2019, telling them to “get over it” following the terrorist’s plea hearing in June. He was fined $750.

A nearly two-year delay until Woods was charged for the rape caused his victim, who was in court on Tuesday, to be in “constant fear”, her victim impact statement said.

On October 31, 2019, she went out for some drinks in the central city with friends for Halloween.

Woods was also in the central city from about 1am on November 1, alternating between walking and driving around until about 2.55am, the summary of facts said.

He walked past the bar the woman was at and saw her drinking with friends. She was heavily intoxicated having consumed alcohol and taken a drug believed to be MDMA, the summary said.

Woods returned to his car and parked it closer to the bar before returning on foot.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff Rodrick Wayne Woods, 37, was jailed for four years and two months at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

The victim ordered an Uber and left the bar at 3.15am. She got into Woods’ car by mistake.

He drove to Hunter Tce in Cashmere, nowhere near her home in Richmond.

When she woke up in the back seat of his car about 6am, she had no recollection of how she got there.

Woods was sitting in the back seat with his arm around her. She asked if he was her Uber driver and asked to be taken home. He replied that she would have to do something for him first, implying sex.

The woman was fearful of Woods and felt she had no choice. As the assault happened, she asked where her bag, phone, and other belongings were. She could not see well as she did not have her glasses.

She was disoriented, confused and scared.

Afterwards, Woods said he found her lying on the grass bank beside the river on Hunter Tce.

The woman then realised her clothes were wet, and she found her phone in the grass nearby.

She again asked to be taken home.

Fearing the consequences of saying no, she performed oral sex on him.

She was then taken to a spot near her home so Woods would not know exactly where she lived.

The woman suffered numerous abrasions to her knees, thigh, left shoulder, lower arms, back of her hands and back of her right thigh during the ordeal, one of which had scarred and was a “constant reminder” of the trauma she suffered, her statement said.

She was no longer able to enjoy her 20s, refusing to go out with friends due to fear, and always covering her body and face whenever she went into public.

“The trauma has been to such an extent that I’ve tried to take my own life multiple times.”

The woman said she suffered from night terrors and her statement in court would never be able to capture the extent her life had been affected by Woods’ actions.

Woods had 110 previous convictions, 30 of which were for violence, mostly on female victims.

He was given an eight-month uplift for his history but also received discounts for pleading guilty and personal circumstances.

Judge Kellar sentenced him to four years and two months’ imprisonment.