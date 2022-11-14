'Pillar of the community' convicted of historical sexual assault of schoolgirl

A justice of the peace described as a “pillar of the community” has been convicted of the historical sexual assault of a schoolgirl.

Reginald Stuart Anderson, 82, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday for sentencing on one charge of indecently assaulting a young person.

Anderson was convicted and ordered to pay $5000 in emotional harm reparation, and can now be named after his interim suppression lapsed on Monday afternoon.

The charge related to an incident in the 1980s where Anderson, while working as a grocery store shift supervisor, put his hand down a young grocery worker’s pants.

The girl, aged 9 or 10 at the time, detailed how the assault traumatised her into her adult life and prevented her from trusting others and forming relationships, and caused food and alcohol abuse.

“From a young age I was put on a pedestal and told I would do well in the world. I had good grades, my life revolved around family, humour, happiness and smiles, but you took that all away from me,” she told him.

“You made me feel like it was my fault. You took advantage of a vulnerable little girl, abused her for your own needs. I was only 9 and trusted, and respected you.”

The woman told the court how she kept the assault a secret for decades as Anderson was seen as a “pillar of the community”, which made it feel as though no-one would believe her.

She dreamt as a child of being a police officer, doctor and lawyer, but the abuse “took that all away from me”.

“You destroyed my ability to trust, I’ve never had a partner. If a pillar of community sexually abuses you and gets away with it, how could I ever trust a man again,” the woman told Anderson.

He made her give up on her faith and herself. She felt “dirty inside, worthless and useless”.

“But I have hope, and I am being fixed, starting to learn to love again. I will never forgive you for sexually abusing me, or understand why.

“But I will rebuild my life with love, with the knowledge you will be held accountable.”

While he admitted the charge, Anderson denied his offending was for a sexual purpose in his pre-sentence report, and said he did it to “comfort” the girl.

Crown prosecutor Courtney Martyn said this was something the Crown “utterly rejects”.

“It’s confusing to see how putting his hands down a young girl’s knickers was comforting her.”

The judge accepted Anderson he was remorseful.

Now retired, Anderson had been operating as a JP in Glentunnel in rural Canterbury, records show.

Aggravating factors was the age difference between Anderson and his victim, the betrayal of trust, power disparity, and that his victim suffered long term, emotional consequences.

In sentencing Anderson, Judge Kellar was bound by the sentencing regime of the 1980s, which took the offending less seriously compared to today’s standards.

He convicted Anderson and ordered he pay $5000 to the victim or her charity of choice.