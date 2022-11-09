Police 'appalled' by woman caught almost seven times over drink-driving limit

A driver spotted "weaving across the road" and nearly hitting parked cars recorded one of the highest breath alcohol readings in the country.

The 37-year-old woman was stopped by police after members of the public reported seeing her vehicle “weaving across the road, crossing the centreline and multiple near misses with parked cars” about 6.55pm on Tuesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The woman, who was driving around the suburb of Mornington, showed obvious signs of intoxication.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1707 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg, so the driver was almost seven times the legal limit.

Her licence was suspended and she would appear in court at a later date, Lee said.

Police were “appalled” at the high reading,’’ he said.

The previous highest breath alcohol level recorded in the Southern District was 1621mcg, in 2018.

Data from an Official Information Act request from Stuff for the five years from 2017, revealed some of the worst drink-driving cases in the country.

That included a motorist who returned a breath alcohol reading of 2235mcg – almost nine times over the legal limit – in Tasman in 2020.

The highest breath alcohol reading in Canterbury was 1900mcg in 2019.