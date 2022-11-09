Broken box of beers at supermarket leads to police callout

Police were called to Dunedin supermarket after a man dropped the beers he had just purchased. (File photo)

Police had to be called when a man became enraged after dropping his beers at a Dunedin supermarket.

The 46-year-old man dropped a box of DB stubbies just after purchasing them at Pak’nSave about 6.50pm on Tuesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The beers smashed as they hit the ground.

The man demanded a refund from the supermarket for “providing an unsuitable bag”.

Police were called to the altercation, and also heard the man had allegedly assaulted someone in the supermarket car park.

Police spoke with the man, and inquiries were continuing, Lee said.