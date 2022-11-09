Arrested woman smashes police car's rear window

An arrested woman “began kicking out” in the back of a police vehicle, smashing its rear window.

Police were called to reports of a disorder incident in Balmain St, Halfway Bush, Dunedin, about 12.45am on Wednesday, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

The 41-year-old became aggressive towards police when arrested.

While in the back seat of the police patrol vehicle, she “began kicking out and smashed the rear window”, he said.

She was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a charge of wilful damage.