Family of man who died from mysterious wine poisoning still waiting for answers

Northland man David Davan became ill and died after drinking wine dropped in his letterbox a year ago, in a suspected poisoning still unsolved.

A year on from the suspected poisoning of ‘great fulla’ David Davan, his family is still waiting for answers over who is responsible for his death.

The 67-year-old, who lived in the remote Far North community of Herekino, died in hospital on December 9, 2021, after falling ill in November.

The death was initially treated as unexplained, but police launched a homicide investigation in March this year after finding David Davan had been poisoned prior to his death.

He received two wine bottles in his letterbox, at his home on Puhata Rd, and a police investigation found one of the bottles contained poison.

READ MORE:

* Northland man who died in mysterious wine poisoning was 'great fulla', brother says

* Police launch homicide investigation after Northland man dies from poisoned wine



But David Davan knew there was something wrong with the wine, as he started throwing up almost immediately after having some with dinner, according to one of his three brothers, Grant Davan.

Supplied David Davan was described as a hard-working farmer, who was generous and well-liked in the Herekino community. (File photo)

It was found to have paraquat – a restricted weedkiller – in it, Grant Davan said.

Despite police’s appeal for information in March, no arrests have been made.

Police continued to investigate the death and were following lines of inquiry, a police spokesperson said.

Grant Davan said he was unhappy with the lack of progress, as everyone wanted answers over what happened.

Denise Piper/Stuff Herekino is a small rural community, about 30 minutes’ drive from Kaitāia, with a population of about 1000 people. (File photo)

Police had been hard to get hold of and were slow to return calls when the family wanted an update, he said.

Grant and some friends of David Davan wanted to offer a reward for information that led to a conviction, but were still waiting for support and approval from police, he said.

They were also starting to plan an event to mark his anniversary.

Grant Davan described his brother, a farmer and former shearer, as generous and humorous, a “great fulla” who was loved by everyone.

David Davan enjoyed having a drink, and often shared his homebrewed beer and non-alcoholic ginger beer with other locals, Grant Davan said.

Police said they continued to appeal for people to come forward with information, by calling police on 105 and quoting file number 211114/9270 or visiting the Kaitāia police station.

People could also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.