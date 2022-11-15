Police target Kingston man in 30-year search for Amber-Lee Cruickshank

Amber-Lee Cruickshank, a year before she went missing in the small Otago town of Kingston in 1992.

Police investigating the disappearance 30 years ago of two-year-old Amber-Lee Cruickshank are focussing on a man who was at the lakeside house from which she vanished.

Three decades after the rosy-cheeked 2-year-old went missing from the small Otago town of Kingston, police have revealed on TVNZ programme Cold Case new information has led them to investigate the actions of one man.

Do you know more? Contact debbie.jamieson@stuff.co.nz

Amber-Lee was last seen at a house on the southern lakefront of Lake Wakatipu, on October 17, 1992.

About 10 people known to the little girl’s mother and stepfather had gathered there for a barbecue after going water-skiing.

READ MORE:

* Investigation continues as $100,000 Amber-Lee Cruickshank reward expires

* 'Sheer torment' as Amber-Lee Cruickshank's disappearance remains a mystery

* $100,000 Amber-Lee Cruickshank reward prompts multiple calls to police



GEORGE HEARD/Stuff.co.nz A man questioned by police over the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank broke his silence in 2017.

Amber-Lee’s parents thought the other was watching her, and she vanished within 20 minutes of them last seeing her.

Last year police announced a $100,000 reward for help on the case and received more than 75 tips and new information.

One piece of information from a credible source led police to look at the actions of a Kingston man who was at the house at the time.

George Heard/Stuff The Kingston house where Amber-Lee and her family were staying when she disappeared, in 1992.

Detective Inspector Stuart Harvey said the man had given inconsistent information to police.

In his first statement he stated that he did not see Amber-Lee when he arrived at the address but later talked about seeing her playing with the dog in front of the bus.

“Clearly you can’t have it both ways,” Harvey said.

“That doesn’t mean to say that he’s responsible for Amber-Lee’s abduction, but it certainly creates a situation where we need to dig further into those statements to ascertain exactly what is the truth or what he saw and what happened when he arrived at the address.”

Detective Sergeant John Kean said the information was supported by an anonymous tip police received in 2010 containing “some very brief but quite specific information.”

They “desperately” want to speak to that person again or any person that they may have told the story to.

Harvey thought there was a good chance the mystery would be solved.

“We just need as much information as we can to provide us with some of the links to provide us with more certainty as to what happened to her,” he said.

George Heard/Stuff Nicki Cruickshank says she will never stop looking for her daughter Amber-Lee.

Amber-Lee’s mother Nicki​ Cruickshank appeared in the programme and said she would not stop looking for her daughter until the day she died.

“It’s the not knowing of where she is or thinking that she’s out there alone lying in some dark hole.

“She doesn’t deserve that,” Nicki said.

She did not believe the people who lived in the house were involved in Amber-Lee’s disappearance but had no idea about the other people who were there.

Supplied A photo of Amber-Lee playing on her tractor, with the blonde hair and rosy cheeks her mum Nicki remembers.

“When I think of Amber-Lee I think of her blonde hair, blue eyes, her rosy red checks that she always had and her cute, cheesy smile, and I’ll just never forget how she looked before she disappeared.”

She still held a glimmer of hope that Amber-Lee was alive and had been contacted by people claiming to be her.

Police said they had not been able to match any DNA with that of Amber-Lee.

From early in the investigation, police suspected her disappearance was the result of foul play, retired Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick Walker said.

“You can’t just go missing in a small town like that. We had to think that someone had taken her.”

George Heard/Stuff A plaque erected by Amber-Lee's family in Kingston, following her disappearance.

Extensive searches of Lake Wakatipu convinced police she had not ended up accidentally in the lake nearby.

They had also dismissed theories that Amber-Lee was taken as retribution for her parents stealing drugs, or that she had died as the result of a hit-and-run accident, as there was no evidence to support them.

They could not rule out that she was abducted by a stranger, but it was considered highly unlikely.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Nicki Cruickshank with her sons, the brothers of Amber-Lee Cruickshank who went missing 30 years ago, aged 2.

Nicki Cruickshank said she had done everything she could think of in the last 30 years to find her daughter.

“I have relived that day many, many, many times. I never wanted to forget.

“I wanted it out there in the public because I believe that someone knows something.”

She hoped “against all odds” to be able to bring Amber-Lee home.

“I just want an end to this.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff A cross erected at a small memorial for Amber-Lee near where she was last seen in Kingston, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

Amber-Lee’s family held a vigil in Kingston to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of her disappearance and erected a cross in her memory, Nicki said.

“If someone knows something I’m begging you to somehow, some way, let us know where she actually is, so we can bring her home. No questions asked.

“I’m tired of chasing ghosts. I’m tired of non-factual leads, and I’m sick of random people contacting me with their false information and accusations.

“We, as a family, deserve answers,” she said.