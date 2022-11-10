18-year-old charged with manslaughter after victim of alleged assault dies

Anthony Kelly died after he was allegedly assault in Cashel St, Christchurch on October 18.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the victim of an alleged assault died.

The accused, who has interim name suppression, was originally charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

When he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, the charge was withdrawn and a new charge of manslaughter added.

Police allege the accused assaulted Anthony Michael Kelly, 61, on Cashel St in Christchurch about 6.20pm on October 18. Kelly was allegedly chased from the bus exchange before the assault.

READ MORE:

* Police name man who died after assault in central Christchurch

* Six young people in custody following central Christchurch assault

* 'Hell of a nice guy' allegedly assaulted in Christchurch CBD dies



He died 10 days later.

The accused’s case has now been transferred to the High Court, and he has been remanded on bail to appear there in December.

Kelly, described online as a self-employed horticulturalist and landscaper, was born in Ireland but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch.

He was described by one of his friends as “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”.