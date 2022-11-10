Teen admits manslaughter after 16-year-old fatally stabbed during party at Christchurch Airbnb

Police at the scene on Medbury Tce in Fendalton where Zion was stabbed to death in August 2021.

Ten days before he was set to go on trial, a teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy at a birthday party at a Christchurch Airbnb.

Khanye Eruera Harimate Te HueHue​, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of Zion Purukamu​ when he appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday.

Zion died after he was attacked at his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party in Fendalton in August last year.

Te HueHue was initially charged with murder, but the charge was downgraded to manslaughter when he appeared in court on Thursday. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The latter charges are in relation to two other teenagers, aged 14 and 17, who also suffered serious stab wounds at the party.

According to the summary of facts, Zion and several of his friends attended a birthday party at a house on Medbury Tce on August 13 last year. The group called themselves “the Rowley Boys” as a number of them were from Rowley Ave in Hoon Hay.

The party was held at a house that was rented out as an Airbnb property. About 80 people were present after the birthday girl sent out invitations via Instagram.

Te HueHue arrived at the party about 10pm with two associates. The two groups were not known to each other.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Forensics officers continue to scour Medbury Tce in Fendalton after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party and two others were injured.

At some point in the evening, Zion and his friend confronted Te HueHue about kissing a girl they considered was too drunk. They told Te HueHue to leave, but he refused and a physical altercation ensued.

Several of the Rowley Boys chased Te HueHue out onto the street and then over to a neighbouring property. The group eventually returned to the driveway of the Medbury Tce house where the altercation continued.

At some stage, Te HueHue removed a knife from his clothing and stabbed Zion in the abdomen and back. One of the stab wounds pierced Zion’s aorta.

Zion staggered away and across the road before falling to the ground.

Supplied Zion Purukamu died after he was attacked at a 17th birthday party in Christchurch in August last year.

Zion’s 14-year-old friend did not realise Zion had been stabbed, and continued fighting with Te HueHue, during which the friend was stabbed in the chest.

Te HueHue began running along Medbury Tce and the 14-year-old old tried to chase him before falling to the ground.

Another friend of Zion’s, a 17-year-old boy who was not involved in the fight, was standing on Medbury Tce at the time. Te HueHue stabbed the 17-year-old as he ran past causing a serious laceration to his spleen.

Party-goers administered first aid on the three seriously injured victims and called emergency services. Zion was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead shortly after his arrival.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff The scene on Medbury Tce in August last year where the fatal stabbing took place.

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old were also rushed to hospital where they were admitted to ICU. The 14-year-old suffered a single stab wound to his chest which punctured his lung, while the 17-year-old suffered a stab wound to the chest which lacerated his spleen.

When spoken to by police, Te HueHue admitted he stabbed the three victims but said it was in self-defence.

When this part of the summary of facts was read out in court, Zion’s family and supporters in the public gallery reacted in anger. They shouted obscenities at Te HueHue who was staring straight ahead in the dock, telling him to kill himself and that he should “break every bone in your body”.

Justice Gerald Nation intervened asking them to be quiet and respect the court process.

When Te HueHue’s family left the court after the proceedings had adjourned, one of Zion’s supporters kicked at the family as they walked out. Police and security staff stepped between the two groups to prevent an altercation.

Te HueHue was remanded in custody to be sentenced on March 14.