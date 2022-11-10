Eye surgeon accused of attempted murder out of bankruptcy, selling Christchurch house worth $2.5m

Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison appeared via audio-visual link in the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday.

A prominent Christchurch eye surgeon accused of trying to shoot dead his former landlord on the day he was declared bankrupt has returned to solvency after paying his debts.

Ian William Dallison, 66, denies a charge of attempted murder and a number of other charges stemming from a violent incident in Lyttelton on August 4, in which he is accused of attacking Alberto Ceccarelli and Ceccarelli’s wife in their home.

He appeared for a case review in the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday and was remanded in custody by Justice Andru Isac to appear again for another case review on November 24.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ian Dallison’s Helmores Lane, Merivale property is worth about $2.5 million. He has promised the bank he will sell it.

In a separate proceeding on Thursday, before Associate Judge Dale Lester, Dallison, represented by Malcolm Wallace, applied to have his bankruptcy annulled.

Judge Lester granted the application, saying Dallison had paid his creditors and was selling his house to satisfy a debt to the Bank of New Zealand. A report by the Official Assignee raised no issues about Dallison’s solvency, he said.

Dallison was adjudicated bankrupt on an application by Ceccarelli and Adam Armstrong, who owned the building in Merivale from which Dallison practised.

Dallison had refused to obey a March court order telling him to pay a debt of $247,348, most of which was unpaid rent, owed to Ceccarelli and Armstrong.

Wallace said the BNZ was happy for Dallison to arrange the sale of his house in Helmores Lane in a reasonable time frame. After the sale, there would be a significant surplus, he said.

Dallison’s 390sqm house, in one of Christchurch’s wealthiest streets, has a valuation of around $2.5m and is on a 1040sqm section.

In September he sold his shares in Christchurch Eye Surgery Ltd to his fellow shareholders for an undisclosed amount.

Stuff Ian Dallison at Laservision Eye Clinic's premises in Merivale in 2003.

Dallison, said to be a keen hunter, allegedly took a number of firearms including a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Sterling model 300 handgun, an accelerator model handgun, a Ruger revolver and a small silver handgun to Lyttelton on the day of the shooting.

He was charged with attempted murder by using a firearm, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm with intent to do grievous bodily harm, two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and representative charges of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, a pistol and a prohibited magazine.

In 2015 Dallison unsuccessfully went to the Court of Appeal regarding a High Court order to pay his ex-wife about $1m.

He sought leave from the appeal court to challenge a High Court judgment that mostly upheld a Family Court ruling on a relationship property claim by his wife Jan van Dyk, a nurse.

The couple separated in 2006.

The Family Court ruling awarded van Dyk $1,151,731, later reduced by the High Court to $1,025,151.

It also ruled a Papanui Rd property formerly owned by Eyequip Ltd had been transferred to a family trust in Dallison's name, to defeat a claim under the Property Relationships Act 1976.

The court ordered Dallison to pay van Dyk's legal costs and disbursements.