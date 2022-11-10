Violent attack on teen on school grounds 'part of a wider issue', principal says

A teenager at a Christchurch high school has been attacked by a group of students.

A brutal assault on a student at a Christchurch high school was part of a wider issue with “what’s happening with youth” in the city, the school’s principal says.

Three students were captured on camera attacking another student as she sat on the ground at Hillmorton High School, in Middleton, on Wednesday afternoon.

A group of students is seen circling the victim, before kicking and punching her in the head and body while she stays on the ground trying to shield her face.

Students can be heard egging the attackers on, shouting “go again”.

Principal Ann Brokenshire said police were involved and the school had taken serious disciplinary action on the students involved.

“I see this as part of a wider issue with what's happening with youth at the moment in our city and I'll be raising it with the ministry, police, youth justice and my principal colleagues to see if we can work collectively on this issue,” Brokenshire said.

“I think youth in general get labelled, but the vast majority of students in schools across our city are outstanding young citizens.”

Police were made aware of the attack on Wednesday evening, but would not comment further, a spokesperson said.

Alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade, with proceedings against offenders aged between 10 and 14 having surged this year.

Between 2017 and 2021 numbers fluctuated between 6 and 45 a month, but surged to 84 in August this year, according to data from police.

The previous monthly high was 80, in December 2014.

The numbers reflect anecdotal evidence. Children as young as 10 in Christchurch are executing ramraids, shoplifting and knocking cyclists over using stolen vehicles.