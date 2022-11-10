Man needed surgery, still in hospital following stabbing

A 51-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition after a stabbing on Tuesday.

A 51-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition after a stabbing in Nelson.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old and a 51-year-old were stabbed on Halifax St at about 9pm on Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital – one in a critical condition, the other in a serious condition, police said.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Hauschild said on Thursday the 51-year-old victim was still in hospital and had surgery on Wednesday. He was expected to recover.

READ MORE:

* Police investigate double stabbing in Nelson

* Man charged with attempted murder in Nelson

* Man rushed to hospital after Tokoroa campground stabbing



The 20-year-old victim was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The scene examination was completed on Wednesday. Police on Thursday were working to obtain relevant CCTV footage from the area.

Police said they were following lines of enquiry to locate the suspect.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police investigate a stabbing in Nelson, a 20-year-old man had been treated and discharged by Thursday, while another man remains in hospital.

Nelson Hinemoa Croquet Club captain Alan Winwood said the club only found out about the attack when the police cordoned off the area on Wednesday morning.

There had been quite a lot of blood left behind in the wake of the attack.

This took quite some time for police to clean up. The courts only reopened about 1pm Wednesday.

The area had seen antisocial activity in the past. As it was a public space, it was just something people who used the court had to get used to.

On Wednesday police could be seen at the croquet club in Nelson, where a white sheet covered a bicycle.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the alleged assault or had any information which might be relevant to the investigation to contact police via the 105 phone service, referencing event number P052537072