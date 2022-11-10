Christchurch police officer accused of theft starred in theft prevention video

Christchurch police officer Brearna Sloss featured in this anti-theft police video in July 2021. She is accused of carrying out thefts months later.

A police officer accused of stealing money handed in at the station starred in a theft-prevention video – that police have now removed – months before the alleged offending.

Brearna Kelsi Sloss, who lost name suppression last week, was charged after allegedly repeatedly stealing money – in sums of as little as $20 up to $300.

She was working at the front counter at the Christchurch central police station in an acting sergeant’s role at the time.

Police allege she stole money handed in by members of the public, totalling $1100, between November 2021 and April 14. She has since been stood down.

NZ Police/Supplied Christchurch police officer Brearna Sloss faces theft charges. She is pictured here in 2021 in a police bike theft prevention video.

The crime prevention video, which focused on ways that bicycle owners could avoid having their bike stolen, was posted to the Canterbury police Facebook page in July 2021. It has been removed in recent days.

In the video, Sloss tests different bike locks for their security and says it is unfortunate that bike thefts occur.

Sloss faces eight charges of allegedly having control of money in circumstances she knew required her to deal with the property in accordance with the requirements of Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd, intentionally dealing with the property otherwise and thereby committing theft.

The remaining charges relate to allegations she directly accessed the police computer system and dishonestly obtained a pecuniary advantage.

Stuff The video has been removed from the Canterbury police Facebook page since Brearna Sloss lost name suppression.

In an earlier statement, Todd said the officer had been stood down from duty and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified.

Sloss appeared in the Christchurch District Court in August and will next appear in December.

A police spokesperson said the video was removed because of the charges Sloss faces.