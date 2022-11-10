Police hunt for man in red hat after concert assault leaves victim in hospital

Police are trying to identify a man who they believe can help them with an investigation into an assault at a concert in Henderson on October 27.

Waitematā Police said in a statement they are hoping people might have pictures or videos of the alleged assault outside Trusts Arena in Henderson on October 27.

They have released pictures of a man in a red hat with a large tattoo across his back in the hope that members of the public can help identify him.

He also wore a gold chain and watch.

The assault left a person in hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to Trusts Arena on Central Park Drive at about 10.30pm, where they found a person with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering in a stable condition.

“We understand a number of people will have photos or video footage of the incident, which may help us to further identify the person pictured,” police said.

Anyone with information who attended the Backyard Boogie concert can contact police via our 105 phone service or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.