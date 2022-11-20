A domestic violence victim was ordered to pay her abuser’s court fees. Is that fair?

A domestic violence victim was ordered to pay the court fees of her abuser. Is that fair?

When Laura’s relationship broke down, her ex became obsessed with keeping tabs on her new life. He used her password to unlock her laptop and download Laura’s intimate photos, and her private messages to another man.

He turned up at what he thought was the new boyfriend’s address, only to find the house belonged to the man’s mother. “Your mum seems nice,” he texted the man. Laura was left chilled.

For three years, the man harassed and intimidated Laura and her new partners in various other ways. Once he hired a private investigator to follow her.

Once he was caught following her himself. In a protection order hearing in the Family Court last year, the man denied his behaviour was abusive, and said Laura was manipulating evidence against him. But the presiding judge found the man, a lawyer, had been using psychological violence.

While it was understandable to be upset at the loss of a relationship, his behaviour wasn’t normal, the court said. The man’s sense of loss had descended into a pursuit of Laura, and he was obsessed with maintaining control and oversight of her life.

For Laura, who we can’t name due to Family Court rules, the judgment should have brought relief. But to get a protection order, applicants must cross two hurdles. First, they must prove there was violence; and second they have to make the case that the order is necessary – namely, that they have a reasonable fear of future violence.

And that was where Laura’s argument fell down – in two separate courts – leaving her not only with no protection order, but with a $13,000 debt to her abuser after the judge directed her to pay his court costs.

“That nearly broke me,” Laura, a criminal lawyer, says. “I couldn’t believe that in seeking protection from the court from my abuser that I now have to pay his legal fees.”

But from there, things only got worse. When she couldn’t pay the fee, her ex filed bankruptcy proceedings against her, meaning she may have to default on mortgage payments, and lose her house. If that happens, she worries how she will care for her child.

“My child is the person worst affected by this, in the end,” she says. “And the court did this. The court put the power to bankrupt me into the hands of my abuser.”

Generally, the costs rule in New Zealand courts is that the “unsuccessful party” pays. That means if you go to court, and lose, you might end up paying the ‘winner’s’ lawyers’ bill, or at least part of it. But the court has discretion. It can also decide, if it chooses, to let the costs “lie where they fall” – to leave each party to pay their own costs. That discretion is particularly relevant in family violence and child protection cases, because the Family Court doesn’t want to deter victims seeking safety through the courts.

In such cases judges are also guided by the Family Violence Act, which says that family violence is unacceptable in all forms, that perpetrators of family violence should face effective responses to and sanctions for violence, and that access to the courts should be speedy, inexpensive, and simple for victims.

University of Auckland associate professor of law Carrie Leonetti says therefore in theory, the courts should never order a victim to pay costs to a perpetrator, barring cases where allegations are proved to be malicious.

“Ordering a family violence victim to pay court costs to a family violence perpetrator as a sanction for asking for protection is utterly inconsistent with principles outlined in the Act.”

But despite that, Leonetti says, there is a recent trend in cases like Laura’s, where the court substantiates the family violence claims, but doesn’t make a protection order. And increasingly, those victims are deemed the losers. And therefore, she says, more victims are being left with their perpetrators’ bills.

An ‘unusual combination of circumstances’

Here’s what happened in Laura’s case: After the Family Court judge decided there was psychological violence, he went on to assess if Laura had reason to be afraid. He looked at her behaviour post-abuse - she had attended events for their small child with her ex, for example, and she was a “competent and capable” lawyer, engaging in litigation. She had a new life, the judge said. So despite Laura’s submissions saying she was traumatised and remained fearful, the judge decided she was now free of her ex-partner’s control. He refused a protection order.

Laura’s ex almost immediately appealed the decision to the High Court. He was unhappy with the parenting orders made within the same judgement - which gave Laura day-to-day care but were also designed to limit contact between the two parties. When Laura found out the orders might be changed - possibly forcing more contact with her ex - she decided to cross appeal the decision about the protection order.

The hearing on both issues - care of the child, and domestic violence - was held together in the High Court in front of Justice Venning. During the hearing, Laura’s ex again argued that there had been no violence. Venning disagreed, and found there had been psychological abuse. But, he refused to give the protection order, echoing the Family Court finding that there was no necessity.

On the advice of the state-appointed lawyer for the child, the judge also made some amendments to the parenting orders, awarding Laura’s ex three weekends a month with the child, while Laura does the day-to-day care.

Laura appealed again – by now representing herself – arguing she’d had no notice about what the lawyer was going to recommend for parenting, and no time to amend her case. Her appeal was unsuccessful. Afterwards, both courts - the Court of Appeal and the High Court - said they would now rule on the parties’ court costs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Judges in the High Court and the Court of Appeal took two different approaches in Laura’s case.

Broke from paying her own lawyer, and exhausted, Laura filed papers in both courts outlining her financial circumstances – she was now working limited hours because of the childcare responsibilities imposed by the court, she said, and had no way to pay extra costs.

Anyway, Laura said, as a victim, she should not have to pay her abuser’s costs. She cited the leading decision on costs and protection orders, called Pyke v Sherrif. It echoes the Act, saying it would be wrong to impose costs on those who sought a protection order in good faith because it would “serve only to discourage applications for protection orders.”

“Unless the judge concludes that the application was without merit, avoidable, or should have never been brought, costs should lie where they fall,” the decision says.

After reading the memo, Justice Dobson, in the Court of Appeal, said there would be no costs because of the “unusual combination of circumstances”.

But Venning, in the High Court, rejected most of her arguments. Firstly, he said she had to pay for the costs of the adjustments to the parenting orders, because her ex had won that part of the case - even though Laura argued he wasn’t successful in getting what he wanted - shared care. Her financial circumstances were not relevant, the judge said, as her decision to work fewer hours was “her choice”.

In dealing with the family violence costs, Venning said Laura was right in that her ex had lost part of his argument - as during the hearing he denied once again that there was any violence - so the judge reduced the costs by half. But he said the principles from Pyke v Sherrif, about victims pursuing protection, only applied to the Family Court. Once a case got to the appeal stage, the applicant was in a “different position.” Effectively, he said the protections afforded by the Family Court don’t apply to an appeal.

Laura was ordered to pay her ex $13,491, of which $6123 was for the protection order. Despite the findings of violence, and the requirement in law that perpetrators should face effective responses and sanctions for family violence, there were no repercussions for her ex.

The tip of the iceberg

Leonetti, the law professor, says in her experience, the cost awards were the tip of the iceberg - there were more victims who withdrew from court, after receiving lawyers' letters threatening to seek costs if they persisted with their case.

“Victims are aware of the financial risks if they seek protection. In this way, the Family Court has become a tactical weapon for perpetrators,” Leonetti says.

“Many countries explicitly exempt victims of family violence from costs liability if they engage the courts in good faith.This is a crucial aspect of improving the safety of our courts for victims.”

Laura says the decision still has her reeling.

“It has undermined my confidence in the justice system, which I have dedicated my career to working in,” she says. “Now I don't know if I can genuinely advocate that victims seek protection from the courts, because they may end up worse off.”

After some thought, Laura decided she would take the issue to the Court of Appeal. Laura’s case poses the question: Should a victim seeking protection be left in debt to a perpetrator of domestic violence?

“No one has taken that question to the Court of Appeal before, and I can see why. You’re traumatised, you’ve been through multiple courts by that point, you need a tonne of money and resilience,” she says. “So I feel like if I don’t - as a lawyer who is well-resourced and well-educated - then who will?”

To fund the case, her friends set up a Givealittle. She expects it to cost about $3000 in filing fees.

In the meantime, her difficulties with her ex continue. To pick up their child he has to come to her home. He shows up with a camera strapped to his chest, she says. He is still denying there was ever abuse. Laura tells she refuses to go outside while he is there.