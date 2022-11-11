Hot water thrown on mum and toddler outside Dunedin cafe

Hot water was thrown on a woman and her toddler at a Dunedin cafe on Thursday, prompting a police call-out. (File photo)

A woman faces multiple charges after throwing hot water over a woman and her child outside a Dunedin cafe.

Police were called to the incident at Coffee Culture in Roslyn about 11.25am on Thursday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A 30-year-old woman was at the cafe wither her 3-year-old son when a 27-year-old woman “poured hot water over her and threatened to kill her”.

Bond was unsure of the extent of any injuries, but the child was left with “red marks”, he said.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with threatening to kill, assault with intent to injure, and common assault.

She was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Friday, where police would oppose bail.

The women were known to each other, Bond said.