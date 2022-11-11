Multiple 111 calls made about man's 'erratic' driving outside supermarket

Police are speaking to a man about his alleged driving in the New World car park in Greymouth, on the West Coast.

A man is being spoken to by police after multiple 111 calls were made about his “erratic” driving in a supermarket car park.

The incident happened in the car park at New World Greymouth, on the West Coast, just after 1.30pm on Friday.

Police received multiple calls about the man’s driving, including some reports that people had been hurt.

“[There were] reports of a vehicle being driven erratically in a car park on High Street about 1.35pm,” a spokesperson said.

It turned out no-one had been hurt, and St John, which had also been called to the scene, was stood down.

Police were speaking to the man to determine what happened.