Woman charged with muder after infant found dead in North Auckland

Police at Mita Rd in the north Auckland suburb of Silverdale following the sudden death of a baby.

A woman has been charged in connection with a sudden death that occurred in Silverdale on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast last week.

Police were called to an address on Mita Rd on 15 November, where an infant was found dead.

A second person, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition at the time.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, Waitematā CIB said, “Police have been conducting enquiries into the circumstances, and we have now charged this woman with murder.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A person has died suddenly at a property in Auckland’s Silverdale.

“The woman remains under guard in hospital, with the matter expected to be called in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday.”

She is also expected to appear in the Auckland High Court on 7 December.

“This is an incredibly distressing situation for the family involved, along with first responders and police who attended,” McNeill said.

“Police and Victim Support has been working closely to support all this involved in this tragic event.”

As the matter is now before the Court, police are unable to comment further on specifics around the case, McNeill said.

The Mita Rd property is a recent build as part of the new East Coast Heights subdivision.

Neighbours described the couple living in the property as “quiet and private”.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, saw the ambulance take a woman away about 11.30am.

Nothing out of the ordinary was heard before emergency services arrived, she said.

“It had been very quiet all day. If the ambulance didn’t arrive I wouldn’t have known anything happened.”