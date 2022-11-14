Shoplifter donned wig to pocket power tools

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for shoplifting from a Dunedin Mitre 10.

A man who donned a wig to shoplift from a Dunedin hardware store was not hard for police to track.

The incident happened at Mitre 10 Mega just after 9am on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A 49-year-old man wore a wig into the store, and swiped bolt cutters, a tool bag and two Makita power tools in boxes, worth over $1000.

The man fled the shop without paying, and was pursued by staff.

Police were called to track the budding master-of-disguise, but it was no mission impossible.

The man, who was joined by a 43-year-old female associate, was found at Cash Converters trying to sell the items, Bond said.

He faces four charges of shoplifting when he appears in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the woman was being questioned over her role, as the pair were linked to multiple alleged thefts, police said.