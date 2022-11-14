Youth tries to urinate on the public, assaults police

Dunedin teenager was arrested after trying to urinate on members of the public on Monday night, he then assaulted police.

A disruptive teen’s night went from bad to worse when police arrived.

The 17-year-old was throwing glass bottles and attempting to urinate on members of the public, on Dunedin’s Stafford St about 1am on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But when police arrived at the scene, the male assaulted two officers.

He continued to lash out when put in a police car.

He was charged with assaulting police, aggravated assault and disorderly behaviour, and would appear in the Dunedin Youth Court on Monday.