'Red flags' that murderer was obsessed with Nicole Tuxford before her killing were ignored, families say

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

A coroner’s inquest into the death of double murderer Paul Tainui’s second victim and the suspected suicide of his first victim’s father has been told “red flags” showed he could kill again.

Paul Pounamu Tainui, born Paul Russell Wilson, was on parole for the 1994 murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kimberley Schroder, when he raped and murdered 27-year-old Nicole Marie Tuxford at her home.

He had been stopped for drink-driving at a police checkpoint earlier in the evening, then took a taxi to her home.

Schroder's father, Gary James Schroder, was “inconsolable” when he found out Tainui had killed again, and he died in a suspected suicide three days later on April 10, 2018.

Tainui was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 28 years in 2019 for raping and killing Tuxford, a work colleague.

Red flags that Tainui could kill again were raised when he befriended Tuxford despite being twice her age, and obsessed over her just as he did over Schroder two decades prior, Nikki Pender, counsel for the families, told Coroner Marcus Elliott as the inquest opened on Monday.

Tainui insisted on visiting Tuxford’s home to “lend her things” on multiple occasions, behaviour which prompted a disciplinary meeting with a supervisor at his workplace.

He watched her, apparently jealous, and was observed by a number of people appearing to become angry at her for reasons that were unclear.

Supplied Nicole Marie Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside an Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch, on April 7, 2018.

“She told him she just wanted to be friends … he threatened to burn down her house.”

Tuxford was urged to go to police but “she thought she had it under control,” Pender said.

Despite the host of concerns, no one intervened, she said.

“The families do not accept this is a case of hindsight bias on that basis.”

Over the next two weeks the coroner will hear from relatives, police, Corrections and others to attempt to determine how Tuxford’s and Schroder’s deaths happened, with particular focus on Tainui’s risk of reoffending and how he was able to kill Tuxford despite police intervention hours before.

The coroner will be asked to assess if more could have been done to prevent Tainui’s actions and whether there was scope to prevent both deaths generally.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF While on parole for the murder of Kim Schroder in 1994, Paul Tainui raped and killed Nicole Tuxford in April 2018. He was later given a sentence of life imprisonment.

In 2014, Tainui was a groomsman at the wedding of David Bain, who in 2009 was acquitted of murdering five members of his family in 1994. The pair had met while in prison.

Members of both families read statements on Monday detailing their collective frustration, heartbreak and despair at two deaths they felt were “absolutely” preventable.

With her daughter’s ashes sitting beside her, Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, said she “brought Nicole today, so you can see the failures you have brought to my daughter”.

Her death, and that of Schroder, came as a result of ignored concerns from families, she said.

“If there is one thing I can do for Nicole, it is to prevent another family going through the unbearable pain of having to go through this. She was the world to me.”

Gillatt said Corrections, police and Parole Board systems were “all broken” and required a serious review into how offenders are reintegrated into the community.

Schroder family spokesperson Jenny Keoghan told the court they were filled with frustration and anger as a result of numerous Parole Board hearings where they went unheard, eventually leading to Gary Schroder’s suspected suicide.

From 2007 to 2010 the Schroder family attended Tainui’s parole hearings, continually expressing strong concerns that he was dangerous and would reoffend.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nicole Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, right, tells the coroner of the “unbearable” pain she has experienced since her daughter’s murder four years ago.

Each hearing was more traumatic than the rest, and left the family broken when he was eventually granted parole and released, the inquest heard.

“Our nightmare began on the 18th of May 1994. Twenty-nine years later here we still are, with so many unanswered questions,” Keoghan said.

“It has been heartbreaking, exhausting, traumatic, and has left us mentally and emotionally scarred, to say the least.

“We are united as families in our pursuit for a full investigation and witness questioning to be undertaken in this inquiry. We deserve answers.”

Statements from both families also detailed how they did not need to revisit the many hearings, documents, Parole Board findings and meetings associated with the case, as they were “already permanently embedded into our minds for the rest of our lives”, Keoghan said.

Nicole’s father, Stephen Tuxford, said the inquest would not provide him with any closure as it would not bring his daughter back.

The coroner acknowledged it had been 28 years since Kimberley Schroder was taken from her family “in grim circumstances”.

“Your grief was compounded when you discovered the same man took the life of another young woman and a few days later you found Gary dead.”

The coroner expressed collective awe at the families to continue in pursuit of the truth, despite the painstaking decades of hearings and reminders of their loved ones’ deaths.

“I am sure I speak for everyone when I say our hearts ache for you all.”

The hearing continues on Monday with opening addresses, the first of which will be a summary of the case by counsel assisting the coroner, Tim Mackenzie.