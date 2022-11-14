'Crazy' theft of four albatross eggs from Otago Peninsula nests

An albatross chick in its nest an Otago Peninsula.

Four albatross/toroa eggs have been stolen from their nests at Taiaroa Head on the Otago Peninsula – the world’s only mainland Royal Albatross breeding colony.

The missing eggs were noticed as part of a routine walk on Thursday, Department of Conservation (DOC) Coastal Otago operations manager Annie Wallace said.

“This is a very unusual event – the colony has been managed and monitored for years, and it’s strange for eggs to disappear without a trace,” she said.

DOC staff and police were investigating, supported by the Royal Albatross Centre staff and mana whenua.

Wallace said it was still unclear what happened.

“We are gathering security camera footage and talking to people who may have relevant information.

“However, it’s thought the eggs may have been taken as there are no signs they were eaten by predators.”

There was not believed to be a market for the eggs, which were unlikely to survive away from their nests “as they are quite fragile and would need specialist care”.

The theft had also prompted a review of security at the site.

Toroa are nationally vulnerable and threatened by climate change, fishing practices, plastic pollution, and habitat loss.

They reproduce slowly, so every egg and chick is important to the population.

Albatross start nesting during early November, producing only one egg per pair, every two years, with incubation lasting 80 days.

The first egg was laid at the colony in 1919.

“They need all the help they can get, and it will be extremely disappointing if someone has taken these eggs,” Wallace said.

Supplied A royal albatross sighted on the Monarch Wildlife Cruise in Dunedin Harbour.

The theft was “devastating” for staff involved in caring for the birds in challenging conditions, keeping them cool on hot days, working to prevent flystrike, and providing supplementary feeds to underweight chicks, she said.

Taiaroa Head was one of the few places in the world where people could see toroa.

“It’s a privilege that people need to respect”.

Hoani Langsbury, of The Royal Albatross Centre, said there was “no sign” anything had happened when he went into work on Thursday morning.

“This is crazy ... we can’t really see a purpose for this.”

123rf Albatross are slow breeders, so the egg theft is particularly “devastating”, DOC Coastal Otago operations manager Annie Wallace says.

He confirmed there were cameras at the site, including those capable of capturing nighttime images.

There was only one road to the colony, but it could be accessed by boat.

He confirmed the eggs were taken from four nests from the same undisclosed part of the reserve.

The theft comes at a time when the colony was having its best breeding season, with more than 40 eggs expected.

Dummy eggs would be placed in those nests, which was a normal management technique for birds that lost eggs, said.

The site was a nature reserve and was fully fenced, with entry by permit only.

Entry along the coast was restricted.

Anyone with information about the missing eggs is asked to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) or the police non-emergency number 105.