Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa appeals Susan Burdett murder conviction

Convicted serial rapist Malcolm Rewa has appealed against his conviction for murdering Susan Burdett in 1992.

His lawyer, Mark Ryan, told the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Tuesday that there were two strands to the appeal and the appropriate outcome would be a fourth trial – “as unattractive as that might seem”.

Rewa had been so unhappy with his former trial lawyer, Paul Chambers, that he wanted to sack him during the trial in 2019, Ryan said. The judge should have been told that at the time.

Crown lawyer Rebecca Thomson told the Court of Appeal that the Crown did not accept the truth of Rewa’s statement but did not cross-examine him about it. The trial prosecutor had no inkling there was disharmony between Rewa and Chambers, she said.

Rewa was not challenged on the content of his statement and it should be seen as evidence of the truth, Ryan responded.

Chambers’ representation of Rewa fell well short, the trial was unfair, and he should have a trial where he was properly represented by an appropriately classified lawyer on legal aid, Ryan said.

David White stuff.co.nz Malcolm Rewa is sentenced, in March 2019 at the High Court in Auckland, for the murder of Susan Burdett. (First published March 26, 2019)

The Court of Appeal was told Chambers represented Rewa for free, had never done a murder trial before, and could not have acted for him on legal aid because he was not allowed to do legal aid cases at that level.

Chambers did not respond to Rewa’s evidence for the appeal.

Rewa claims Chambers never told him that he could apply for legal aid.

The judge had to correct Chambers a “voluminous” number of times during the trial, Ryan said. Chambers was clumsy and showed poor thought processes, Ryan said.

supplied Susan Burdett was 39 when she was killed. (File photo)

Now nearly 70, Rewa watched his appeal from prison, often just the top of his head visible on a screen in the courtroom. The Court of Appeal reserved its decision.

Susan Burdett was a 39-year-old accounts clerk bludgeoned to death in her Papatoetoe unit in March 1992.

Although he was found guilty in 1998 of having raped Burdett, two juries could not agree on a verdict on the murder charge against Rewa.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Malcolm Rewa was 66 when he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019. (File photo)

It was not until 2019 that a third Auckland jury found him guilty of murdering Burdett.

The third trial came after Teina Pora was cleared in 2015 of raping and murdering Burdett, after wrongly spending more than 20 years in jail.

Rewa is serving a term of life imprisonment for murder, as well as an open-ended sentence of preventive detention for sexual attacks on 25 women.

Ryan said Rewa’s trial was not fair because his lawyer was not allowed to confront a witness, suggested as a possible suspect, with questions about his sexual relationship with Burdett. Suppression orders stop publication of details of the evidence.

Supplied/NZ Police Malcolm Rewa first stood trial in 1998 and was found guilty of attacks on more than 20 other women. (File photo)

At the sentencing in March 2019, the judge, Justice Geoffrey Venning, said that at Rewa’s first two trials Rewa had been able to take advantage of Teina Pora’s false confession, but by the time of his third trial that could be seen for what it was.

The judge had said Rewa inflicted a further injustice and indignity on Burdett and her memory by maintaining that he had been in a consensual relationship with her for some time and that he’d had sex, and taken drugs, with her earlier on the day of her death.

The judge said the evidence did not support any such relationship and there was "very clear" evidence she had an abhorrence for drugs.