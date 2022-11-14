Women rush to stop armed men after Auckland store robbery

Ellerslie Jewellers and Engravers in Auckland were the victims of a heist on Monday afternoon.

An Auckland mother and daughter have been left bruised after attempting to stop weapon-wielding offenders during a jewellery store heist in Auckland.

Lesley and Sydney, who Stuff agreed not to fully identify, were part of a group of Good Samaritans who tried to stop thieves escaping from Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers, around 4.30pm on Monday.

“Like hell” they were getting away with it, Lesley said.

The two women ran after the group of masked offenders, as they ran to a parked car.

“It's just what you do, and it encourages others to join in,” she said.

The two women were now at home icing their bruises. In the process of trying to stop the getaway car, Lesley had her foot run over, and Sydney’s hand was slammed in the door.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ellerslie Jewellers and Engravers in Auckland were victims to a heist on Monday afternoon.

Other members of the public tried to damage the getaway car – one man can be seen hitting it with a chair, while another man slashed one of the car’s tyres.

The alleged offenders managed to escape, but were tracked down by police on nearby Lunn Ave, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the group is helping police with their inquiries.

Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers owner John Rennell had stepped out to run an errand just before the robbery took place.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers owner John Rennell was "gutted” after his store was robbed.

Rennell said five men entered the store with machetes and hammers around 4.30pm.

His daughter and staff in the store at the time were “shaken up”, he said.

“My manager pushed my daughter through into the back office.”

Rennell said he was “gutted”. But the support from the community had been “incredible”.