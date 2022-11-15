Teen charged with murder smiles and makes gang signs in court

A teenager charged with murder smiled and made gang signs to supporters when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The man, aged 19, is charged with murdering Darcy Strickland, 29, in Flaxmere on the night of October 13.

Appearing in Hastings District Court via audio-visual link from prison, he smiled, appeared animated and made the Mongrel Mob sign to supporters who appeared in the public gallery.

His co-offender, 22, appeared moments earlier.

Both have entered no plea. They have been granted interim name suppression and will appear in the High Court at Napier next month.

The 19-year-old is also appearing on an additional charge of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault of a woman, which occurred in the same incident that led to Strickland’s death.

Earlier on Tuesday Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police would again like to thank the members of the public who had come forward to assist with the investigation.

“Anyone that has information relating to the assault that has not already spoken to police is encouraged to come forward and share any information they may have,” she said.

No further comment could be made at present as the matter was before the courts, Patrick said.