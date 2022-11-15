Dairy owner traumatised by violent robbery sold dairy at loss so he could leave town

Police at the scene of an alleged robbery at a Mosgiel dairy on March 3. (Video first published on March 4, 2022)

A man who smacked a dairy owner in the head with a claw hammer had robbed the same dairy more than 10 years earlier, as a machete-wielding teen.

Alistair John McFarlane, 31, a Dunedin scaffolder, and Corey Young, of Invercargill, appeared for sentencing before Judge Michael Turner on Tuesday.

The pair were jointly charged over the robbery of the Mosgiel Mini Mart, on Gordon Rd, on March 3.

The owner of the dairy was hospitalised after being hit in the head with a claw hammer by McFarlane during the robbery.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alistair John McFarlane appears for sentencing in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

The incident was eerily similar to that of a 2009 robbery at the same shop, when a machete-wielding McFarlane was 19. He was jailed for just over two years for that robbery.

The court heard McFarlane returned to the dairy in March, leaving Young in a car outside. He entered the shop disguised and holding a claw hammer.

He fractured the dairy owner’s skull before taking more than $3400 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from a cabinet.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The dairy owner, who ran the shop on his own, was seriously injured during the robbery and spent five days in hospital.

The victim felt lucky to survive the incident, and spent five days in hospital before having to return to work because there was no-one else to run the shop, the court heard.

The man had to sell his business for substantially less than he bought it for as he struggled in the wake of the robbery.

He had since moved to another city, but continued to have nightmares about the attack and struggled to sleep.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff The Mosgiel dairy was robbed twice by McFarlane – once as a teenager and again more than 10 years later.

McFarlane’s lawyer noted her client’s addiction and mental health issues, and that he was motivated to complete residential treatment.

She said he committed the robbery to fuel his drug addictions. He had suffered severe injuries in a recent car crash, including a broken neck.

Young, 31, a ‘501’ who had been deported from Australia, where he had lived for 17 years, had little support in New Zealand, the court heard.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Corey Young, of Invercargill, was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court.

Young, who did not know McFarlane was armed with a claw hammer, was charged with robbery.

He was sent to jail for three years and two months, and ordered to pay $1700 in reparations.

McFarlane was convicted of aggravated robbery, jailed for four years and 11 months, and ordered to pay $1100 in reparation.