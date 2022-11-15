Cops who stopped killer hours before his second murder unaware of his life parole

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

Police officers who stopped a double murderer at a checkpoint just hours before his second killing were unaware he was on life parole, a coroner has heard.

Paul Pounamu Tainui, born Paul Russell Wilson, was on parole for the 1994 murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kimberley Schroder, when he raped and murdered 27-year-old Nicole Marie Tuxford at her home in a similarly brutal manner on April 7, 2018.

Schroder's father, Gary James Schroder, 67, was “inconsolable” when he found out Tainui had killed again, and he died in a suspected suicide three days later.

It has also emerged at the coronial inquest into Schroder and Tuxford’s deaths that Tainui’s murder conviction was not shared with his colleagues when he was reintegrated into employment in 2016.

Tuxford, who he befriended and then killed, was one of those colleagues.

It was just one example of unshared information in his case between agencies and his workplace before he killed Tuxford, omissions that have since prompted changes to how information about life parolees is shared between police and Corrections.

The officers who stopped Tainui and charged him with drink-driving hours before he killed Tuxford did not have readily available information on his classification as a life parolee, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson told the inquiry on Tuesday.

Tainui took a taxi to Tuxford’s home and killed her after being processed at the checkpoint.

Since Tuxford’s death, new processes now alert police officers to life parolees when their name is entered in the system, and recommend an arrest if they have committed an offence.

Supplied Nicole Marie Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside an Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch, on April 7, 2018.

Corrections is then notified and can consider applying to recall the individual into custody.

These processes were not in place before Tuxford’s death.

Also while on parole, Tainui was involved in four road crashes between 2012 and 2014, including one where he was convicted for dangerous driving.

There was no record that the information about the crashes and Tainui’s conviction were shared with Corrections, the agency in charge of his parole, Anderson said.

At his workplace in 2016, the name of which is suppressed, Tainui became angry with a colleague who questioned him over doing electrician work at Tuxford’s home due to concerns it would affect her insurance.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF While on parole for the murder of Kim Schroder in 1994, Paul Tainui raped and killed Nicole Tuxford in April 2018. He was later given a sentence of life imprisonment.

The colleague did not know about his murder conviction.

Tainui was also socialising with Tuxford outside of work, including visiting each other’s homes.

He believed they were in an “intimate relationship”, while Tuxford saw them only as friends, the inquest heard.

In early 2018, Tainui left a bar angry and jealous after seeing Tuxford dancing with another man.

This was observed by multiple colleagues, Anderson told the inquiry.

After a news article about Tanui being David Bain’s groomsman, with links to his murder conviction, was published, a full staff meeting was held and his colleagues were made aware of his history, Anderson said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Anderson was the officer in charge of the investigation into Tuxford’s murder.

Tainui was spoken to by his employer about inappropriately visiting Tuxford’s home and he conceded it was “wrong”.

A tip to the Canterbury Police Facebook page about Tainui from a member of the public in May 2017 also went “unactioned” and was also not shared with Corrections, the inquest heard.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority later found the tip was “sufficiently concerning to warrant further inquiries”.

Police were not equipped to take crime reports through social media and this was communicated in an automatic reply back to the tipster, he said.

Anderson earlier acknowledged both victims’ families for the “burden and grief you carry”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nicole Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, right, with her daughter’s ashes by her side, tells the coroner of the “unbearable” pain she has experienced since her murder four years ago.

On Tuesday afternoon, senior Corrections psychologist Nick Wilson said Tainui didn’t have any meaningful remorse for Kim Schroder and her family following her murder.

“There wasn’t any acceptance, there was avoidance. There was no presence of valuable remorse with insight.”

Wilson understood Tainui claimed he was “provoked”, something he continued to tell people until as recently as 2016.

Despite his lack of insight and remorse for over two decades, Tainui was still assessed as being of low risk when he was released by the Parole Board in December 2010.

On Monday, the inquest heard there were several red flags that Tainui could kill again before Tuxford’s death.

These included when he befriended Tuxford despite being twice her age, and obsessed over her just as he did over Schroder two decades prior, Nikki Pender, counsel for the families, told the coroner.

With her daughter’s ashes sitting beside her, Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, said she “brought Nicole today, so you can see the failures you have brought to my daughter”.

Her death, and that of Schroder, came as a result of ignored concerns from families, she said.

“If there is one thing I can do for Nicole, it is to prevent another family going through the unbearable pain of having to go through this. She was the world to me.”

The inquest is continuing.