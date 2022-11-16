Bus shelter where two girls bashed by group 'gone by Christmas'

Bus stop Bunny Street Lower Hutt Wellington Where girl was attacked while waiting for a bus.

WARNING: This story contains video footage that some may find disturbing.

A notorious Lower Hutt bus stop where two teenage girls were assaulted will be “gone by Christmas”, city leaders say.

A 15-year-old school girl and her friend were attacked by another group of girls in the Bunny St bus stop outside Queensgate Mall on Saturday evening while onlookers filmed the incident.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry assured the community that the problematic shelter would be demolished soon.

“I’ve spoken with Metlink ... and they’ve given me an assurance that the bus shelter will be gone by Christmas.”

Supplied A 15-year-old girl and her friend were attacked by a group of teens at a Lower Hutt bus stop and the video uploaded to social media. The mother of one the victims wanted the video shown to highlight to seriousness of the violence.

The location was highlighted in a recent safety report for Hutt City which described assaults and robberies where young offenders have victimised others their age and retailers in the area.

A 16-year-old girl had her head stomped on and was held at knifepoint in August and in 2020 an 11-year-old girl reported being chased from the bus stop after her friend was punched in the face when they made eye contact with a group of young people.

Last month Metlink announced plans to renew the design of the bus stops in the area to promote public safety.

Metlink said “old-fashioned, poorly designed single entrance shelters” posed an entrapment risk, masked criminal activity and obstructed CCTV lines.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Metlink general manager Samantha Gain is working with Hutt City to improve safety at the Lower Hutt bus stop. (File photo)

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said “passenger crowding and congestion concentrate groups of youths in confined areas, leading to incidences of unlawful behaviour, especially after 5:30pm when shops close.”

She said Metlink was working with Hutt City to develop a two-stage strategy “to reduce crime and improve bus operations and customer service in the area”.

Work to replace the shelters with a more open awning-style shelter was scheduled to happen by mid-April.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry has been told by Metlink that the bus shelter will be “gone by Christmas”.

Barry said though the current design of the shelters was a contributing factor to some of the anti-social behaviour, a redesign was not going to be a “silver bullet” to the issue.

“We are upgrading our CCTV cameras in the area to be able to monitor better as instances occur.”

”There are a range of different issues which need a full community response. We need different community organisations stepping in to help get around some of these young people and their families,” Barry said.

Metlink said stage one focuses on lifting the veil from the danger area and reducing risk in the area.

The new shelters would incorporate inbuilt lighting and CCTV.

“We want passengers to be able to use our facilities with confidence. No-one should feel unsafe,” Gain said.

Stage two, which was being planned for the second half of next year, would focus on providing more spacious shelters to reduce crowding in the area.

Added bus stops on the busier Queens Drive would provide increased opportunity for casual surveillance from pedestrians, retail and passing traffic. Metlink would also introduce double-length stops to more evenly distribute waiting passengers.

“The outcome will be reduced crowding, easier access to buses and less traffic congestion,” Gain said.