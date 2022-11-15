Man who robbed four dairies in three days jailed for over 6 years

Sam MacMillan appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to six years and two months in jail. (File photo)

A man who robbed four Christchurch dairies over three days while high on methamphetamine, has admitted to a judge a few cigarettes and some cash was not worth the time he’ll now spend behind bars.

Sam MacMillan, 21, was sentenced to six years and two months’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

He had earlier been convicted of four counts of aggravated robbery, assault with intent to rob, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and breach of post detention conditions.

MacMillan had a history of offending that saw him appearing before the Youth Court during his teenage years. His lawyer, Michael Sandom, said the defendant was “a product of his past”.

MacMillan had been sentenced to home detention in January 2021, and was still serving his sentence when the latest raft of offending took place.

Judge Jane Farish said it was important that MacMillan and his peers understood just how serious the court saw this type of offending, especially “in today’s climate where there are a lot of young people going around committing very serious offences with little consequences, particularly when they are in the Youth Court”.

“But you are no longer in the Youth Court, you are now in the adult court. And there are consequences for very bad or serious violent behaviour, which this is.”

According to the summary of facts, MacMillan and a co-offender committed an aggravated robbery in May last year when they went to house and threatened the owner to give them $250.

On June 12, MacMillan and three of his associates unlawfully took a vehicle. The following morning, the foursome decided they would rob a dairy on Hopkins St in Woolston.

MacMillan acted as the getaway driver, waiting in the car while the other three went inside and rushed at the dairy owner. The owner of the store activate a fog cannon which caused the defendants to flee from the scene without taking anything.

Later that day, the four men targeted another dairy in Keyes Rd where they stole about $5000 worth of cigarettes. The shop owner was left “incredibly fearful” and traumatised.

On June 15, MacMillan went to yet another dairy, this time in Halswell, armed with a firearm. One of his co-offenders was armed with a hammer. They threatened the dairy owner and caused some damage to the shop, before fleeing the scene with cigarettes and cash.

About two hours later, MacMillan and two co-offenders targeted a fourth dairy on Epsom Rd. During the robbery, a firearm was discharged in the direction of the dairy owner as she tried to shut herself in the office. Luckily, she was not hurt.

MacMillan used a hammer to smash a small stool as he entered the dairy. They stole cigarettes, tobacco and lighters from the shop.

Judge Farish said all of MacMillan’s victims were vulnerable, with one being in his home and the others being in their places of work when they were targeted.

“They work really hard, these people. They’ve put all their life savings and all their energy into these businesses. They work extremely long hours… and you completely traumatised them.”

She told Andrew that he had caused “immense harm” to his victims in exchange for very little gain. “For some cigarettes and some money, you are going to waste a lot of your time in jail,” she said. “Was it worth it?”

“No, Your Honour,” MacMillan answered.

Judge Farish gave MacMillan credit for his guilty pleas, as well as the difficulties he had experienced during his childhood which were linked to his drug addiction.

She said she was not imposing a minimum period of imprisonment since that had not been sought by the Crown.