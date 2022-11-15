Two men charged with missing man Anaru Moana's murder

Police search for the body of suspected murder victim Anaru Moana at Bortons Pond, Waitaki Valley. (First published September 28, 2022)

Police have charged two men with the murder of a father-of-two who vanished nearly a year ago, but are yet to find his body.

Anaru Moana, 37, disappeared on December 20, several hours after his mother died of cancer in a hospice in the South Canterbury town of Waimate.

He was last seen at her home in Mary St by his niece about 6.30am.

In July, police revealed they’d launched a homicide investigation into Moana’s disappearance. They would not say why they believed he had been killed.

On Tuesday, Detective Inspector Joel Syme, the officer heading the inquiry, said two men, aged 32 and 40, had been arrested and charged with Moana’s murder.

SUPPLIED Moana, 37, hasn’t been seen since December 20, 2021, the day his mother died. He was last seen in Waimate.

The 40-year-old man appeared in Dunedin District Court on Tuesday afternoon charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping. He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody and will next appear in the High Court at Timaru.

The 32-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday charged with murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Court documents allege Moana was killed in Waimate on December 20th. The wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and kidnapping charges relate to a separate incident involving another victim that took place on October 7 last year in Oamaru.

Syme said that while police had not found Moana’s body it was “pleasing to have people before the courts in relation to his death”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police divers search the Waihao Box in Morven last week as part of the homicide inquiry.

“We hope that having two people charged with Anaru’s death will give some comfort to the whānau, however we know how important locating their loved one is, so this will remain a priority focus for the team.

“The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to appeal for information about Mr Moana’s death, and any information as to where he might be.”

Police investigating Moana’s murder had focused on two days prior to a silver Subaru being torched in a lay-by on State Highway 1, near the Waihao River, early on December 22.

They appealed for sightings of the Subaru, and a silver BMW seen leaving the area of the fire.

Police/Supplied The burnt-out Subaru that police believe was linked to Anaru Moana’s disappearance.

Stuff previously reported police were scrutinising the movements of two men, who they’d identified as being in the BMW by reviewing many hours of security camera footage.

Police have carried out several searches for Moana’s body during their investigation.

In September, officers were seen digging holes, probing waterways and flying a drone near an irrigation pond at Blacks Point in the Waitaki Valley.

Last week, police divers searched areas near the lay-by where the Subaru was destroyed.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a car parked outside The Warehouse in September last year.

Anyone with information about Anaru Moana’s alleged murder is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992.