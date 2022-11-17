Man with 47 convictions, including spate of violent assaults, deported to NZ

A man with 47 convictions to his name, including a string of violent assaults, is being deported to New Zealand from Australia.

After three times being given a reprieve from deportation for his criminal offending, the 45-year-old man failed in his most recent bid to stay in Australia when he faced the Administrative Appeals Tribunal of Australia earlier this month.

He will leave six children – two whom are still minors – and two grandchildren behind in Australia.

His long list of criminal offences include a number of violent assaults, as well as dozens of driving and property offences.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man to be deported after sexually abusing nieces

* Two broken elbows forces family to leave NZ after failing to get permanent residency

* Deportation for Samoan man who blew second chance and committed more crimes



He arrived in Australia for the first time in 1997, then left, before returning in 2007. He immediately began offending.

But his most recent jail sentence, for which he is facing deportation, came in 2020. The tribunal heard he was given a 20-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking a man who stopped to offer him a helping hand while he was out shopping.

CHRIS SKELTON Former Rebels gang member and 501 deportee, Lee Te Puia is now mentoring through his boxing gym.

He jumped into the victim’s car, held a knife to the victim and told him he could kill him, then hit the man in the head, splitting it open.

He then punched the victim twice and told him to turn off the car, but the victim jumped from the car and ran, the tribunal heard.

He also punched a stranger in the head in 2008 after he mistook him for someone else, and in 2010 he attacked both his partner and a bar manager who tried to intervene.

In his appeal, the man said both he and his family – two minor dependent children and four adult children – would suffer if he was deported to New Zealand.

He also noted that he was on the waiting list for a full replacement of his left hip.

But the tribunal’s presiding member Chris Puplick said the man’s history of repeat offending was too much to overlook.

“He has demonstrated, on more than one occasion, a contempt for the law and an unwillingness to change his offending behaviour,” Puplick wrote in his decision.

Puplick also noted that while the man had suffered from drug dependency and mental health problems, there was no evidence he had ever sought to address any of those issues.

He also has a record of offending in New Zealand, where he has at least 35 offences to his name, starting in 1994.