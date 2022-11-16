Police receive more than 20 calls about disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank

A man questioned by police over the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank broke his silence in 2017.

Police investigating the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank are hoping to locate a mystery tipster among the more than 20 calls they received on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant John Kean said calls were still coming in during the afternoon and they were busy working through the information.

Two-year-old Amber-Lee Cruickshank was visiting a house with her parents in the southern town of Kingston, on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, in 1992, when she went missing.

Police believe she was the victim of foul play.

Supplied Amber-Lee Cruickshank, a year before she went missing in the small Otago town of Kingston in 1992.

In the TVNZ programme Cold Case, which aired on Tuesday night, police called for a person who provided an anonymous tip to police in 2010 to make contact again.

That tip aligned with further information police received since announcing a $100,000 reward last year.

The information caused police to re-look at the actions of a Kingston man who was at the house on the day Cruickshank disappeared.

In previous interviews the man had given inconsistent information to police, they said.

Supplied A police identikit picture of Amber-Lee Cruickshank, and her possible later appearance.

Kean said the anonymous tip police received in 2010 contained “some very brief but quite specific information” and police desperately wanted to speak to that person again.

The $100,000 reward offer expired a year ago but at the time police said it could be revisited if new information came forward.

Police have two live offers of rewards now.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Nicki Cruickshank with her sons, Harley, Danny and Jacob, the brothers of Amber-Lee Cruickshank who went missing 30 years ago, aged 2.

Amber-Lee’s mother Nicki​ Cruickshank appeared in the Cold Case programme and said she would not stop looking for her daughter until the day she died.

She hoped “against all odds” to be able to bring Amber-Lee home, she said.

“I just want an end to this.”