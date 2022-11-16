David Bain’s groomsman tells coroner: ‘I lied to Corrections to make them think I was good’

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

A double killer deemed “low risk” and released from prison before he committed a copycat killing of his first murder has told a coroner he gamed the system.

Paul Pounamu Tainui, born Paul Russell Wilson, was on parole for the 1994 murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kimberley Schroder, when he raped and murdered 27-year-old Nicole Marie Tuxford at her Christchurch home in a similarly brutal manner.

Schroder's father, Gary James Schroder, 67, was “inconsolable” when he found out Tainui had killed again and he died in a suspected suicide three days later on April 10, 2018.

A statement from Tainui to the coronial inquest into their deaths was read on Wednesday.

“Overall I think that Corrections worked their backsides off to help me out. I misled them into thinking I was good, especially at the end of my parole,” Tainui’s statement began.

Tainui said he believed Tuxford and Schroder’s deaths were no-one's fault but his own.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF While on parole for the murder of Kim Schroder in 1994, Paul Tainui raped and killed Nicole Tuxford in April 2018. He was later given a sentence of life imprisonment.

“I would often mislead or tell lies to the probation staff I was seeing … I knew that if they knew or thought something was up, I might get recalled.”

These lies included his levels of drinking which Tainui told Corrections was decreasing when it was, if anything, increasing, he said.

Tainui recalled being firmly told any drinking would result in his recall.

“In 2018, I was drinking regularly and heavily and lied about this to probation. I was telling them drinking had gone down, when it had actually gone up.

“[My file] talks about [me] going to the pub in the weekend and having four drinks. In reality, I was drinking at least that much every night of the week, and a lot more in the weekends on Friday and Saturday night.

“I would often go to bars and gigs in town. I also tried some A class drugs [LSD] briefly and exchanged some of them for sexual favours from a girl that wanted them.

“That is not something I’m proud of but I wanted to demonstrate how out of control things were in the last few months of parole.”

He would often insist he was “fine” when seeing a psychologist was suggested, he said.

Supplied Nicole Marie Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside an Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch, on April 7, 2018.

“Whenever a risk assessment was made I just said I wasn’t drinking that much and generally downplayed things. Things were not going well for me but I pulled the wool over them.

“There was no point trying to keep it a secret from anyone, as after the David Bain thing in the media it was common knowledge. Nicole Tuxford knew my history … After the David Bain thing [his employer, whose name is suppressed] made a really good presentation about ‘second chances’ which helped a lot.”

In 2014, Tainui was a groomsman at the wedding of David Bain, who in 2009 was acquitted of murdering five members of his family in 1994. The pair had met while in prison.

“I think everyone walked over broken glass to help me. I am here because of me, me, me. I am the piece of scum that shit on everyone that trusted me.”

Psychologist reports before Tainui’s release from prison in 2010 incorrectly stated he pleaded guilty to the 1994 murder of Schroder, when he strongly denied it.

It was implied he had taken responsibility for his crimes on that basis, one of a number of “bad practice” examples used in assessing him.

Poor practice in Tainui’s risk assessment was highlighted in evidence and cross-examination of senior Corrections psychologist Nick Wilson at the inquest on Wednesday.

Despite Tainui seeing a psychologist at least 275 times prior to his release, the rape and sexual elements of his crimes were never properly explored, the inquest heard.

A psychologist who treated him over 100 times was also used to assess his risk, something that was also considered bad practice due to the bias such familiarity could create.

“That is something that we have now addressed and is something that would not happen now,” Wilson said.

Psychologist reports sent to the Parole Board also contradicted themselves, the inquest heard.

One report said he strongly denied aggravating factors in the 1994 murder of Kim Schroder, including that he had cut her clothes off, tortured her and raped her.

The report then went on to say he had shown insight and remorse into these elements and taken full responsibility, when he was still actively denying them.

His denial was not noted in some reports and was vital information for the board, the coroner heard.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Coroner Marcus Elliott is presiding over the inquest into the deaths of Nicole Tuxford and Gary Schroder.

Despite his lack of insight and remorse for over two decades, Tainui was still assessed as being of low risk when he was released by the Parole Board in December 2010.

His self-reporting to psychologists was also relied on too heavily.

Tainui was adept at making people see what he wanted them to and would exhibit remorse while he did not necessarily hold any sorrow for his crimes.

Reports stated he “continues to demonstrate a high level of remorse”, which Wilson said was speculative.

His words exhibited remorse but his behaviour was not properly assessed, Wilson said.

“I would have taken a more behavioural approach but this is in hindsight. I am more interested in what people are doing rather than saying.”

On Tainui’s assessment of being at low-risk of committing a similar crime to the 1994 murder upon his release, Wilson said: “It is hard to see how the report writer made that statement based on the evidence.”

Wilson said Tainui was successful in diverting the focus of his treatment away from his offending with multiple psychologists and therapists.

Victim blaming was also ever-present but was only identified in hindsight.

“These beliefs remained intact for decades, which shows how distorted they are and are highly unlikely to change any time soon,” Wilson said.

Tainui’s use of extreme violence to deal with abandonment or rejection was also not properly explored.

On Tuesday, it emerged that the police officers who stopped Tainui at a checkpoint hours before his second killing were unaware he was on life parole, which may have warranted an arrest.

Tainui’s colleagues in 2016 were also not told of his murder conviction until an article was published about him being David Bain’s groomsman.

One of those colleagues was Tuxford, the woman he went on to kill.

The inquest continues.