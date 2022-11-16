Man who's accused of attacking Good Samaritan abandons bid for bail

The car of the Hawke's Bay 'Good Samaritan' who was allegedly assaulted after picking up a distressed woman involved in a family harm incident. The victim lost control of the car after being allegedly repeatedly hit in the face by the attacker.

A senior Mongrel Mob member accused of assaulting a Good Samaritan in Napier abandoned a bid for bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Hastings man, who has interim name suppression, made a brief appearance before Judge Russell Collins in Napier District Court via audio-visual link on Wednesday.

The man is accused of attacking a man aged in his late 70s, who stopped to help a woman – the accused’s partner – in the early hours of Sunday, September 25.

He also faces charges of kidnapping his partner, wounding her with intent to injure, and possession of cannabis for supply.

READ MORE:

* Mongrel Mob member charged with assault of good samaritan

* Wife recounts alleged assault on good samaritan, saying 'he bashed and bashed at him'

* 'Good Samaritan' seriously assaulted after helping woman run away in Napier



The man had been set down to make a bail application, but this was withdrawn when he appeared.

He was remanded in custody without plea until later this month.

Stuff The man appeared via audio-visual link in the Napier District Court on Wednesday. (file photo)

The alleged assault took place around 4.30am. The victim and his wife were driving along Napier’s Marine Parade when they were confronted by a distressed woman in the middle of the road waving her hands and asking for help.

They picked the woman up and were taking her to safety, when it’s alleged the accused man drove his car in front of theirs and then assaulted the man in his car.

The victim was flown to Hutt Hospital and underwent facial surgery.

The woman who waved the couple down was taken to hospital where she was treated for facial cuts and bruises.