Two properties raided near reserve where dog walker repeatedly stabbed

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

Police have raided two properties near a popular walking track where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed.

A middle-aged man is fighting for his life after he was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east early on Monday morning.

Police say the man was conscious when relatives found him critically injured on the ground about 6.20am, having been alerted after his dog, a german shorthaired pointer, returned home alone and unharmed.

The man was conscious when he was found by relatives but he was “not in a very good way”, a spokesperson said. Police had been unable to speak with him.

Stuff A police officer stands guard outside a house in Corhampton St, Aranui, near where a man was stabbed while walking his dog.

One Wednesday afternoon, police officers could be seen investigating two homes in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500 metres from the reserve.

A spokesperson said police were “conducting inquiries” at the properties in relation to the Bexley assault.

A small white car, similar to one described in a police appeal for information on Tuesday, could also be seen at one of the addresses.

The two houses remained blocked off on Wednesday evening, with police cars stationed at the end of the driveway. There was another property in between them.

Neighbour Christopher Puaaelo said about 12 police officers were outside when he first left the house about 2.45pm.

One of the houses was surrounded and police spent about 40 minutes talking to a man in his 20s at the property, he said.

Stuff Corhampton St resident Christopher Puaaelo says police were going door to door on Wednesday afternoon.

“Then a few houses down, they started going through the rubbish bins.”

He did not know the occupants of either property personally but said the people at one of the houses were “a bit of a rowdy bunch”.

Officers had come door to door looking for houses with security cameras and Puaaelo said they had told him it was in connection with the dog walker attacked in nearby Bexley Reserve.

On Tuesday afternoon, police appealed for information about a man and woman seen in the area at the time of the attack who drove away in a small white vehicle.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, who is leading the investigation, later said that a couple who live nearby had witnessed the dog walker being assaulted by a man about 5.10am.

Reeves told Stuff the pair had a “good line of sight” to the entrance to Bexley Reserve.

Stuff Police outside two houses in Corhampton St.

“The witnesses have initially heard an argument, raised voices, so that is what has drawn their attention. Then what they can see is a fight, there is one person winning the fight and that is who we believe our suspect is, and he is assaulting our victim. There is a woman who is there, she has left with the suspect when it is all over.”

Reeves told Radio NZ the altercation lasted about minute.

The attacker and the woman accompanying him – who Reeves said was wearing a long white dress or long white clothing – then got into a white car and left.

Reeves confirmed that the man identified by the eyewitnesses as the attacker matched the description issued by police earlier on Tuesday – believed to be aged in his 20s, wearing an orange hi-vis top, a hat and shorts.

He was described as being possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, of slim build, and about 176cm tall, with short, dark hair.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police work at the scene of the incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve in Pages Rd in Christchurch.

The woman was also possibly of Māori or Pasifika descent, with a solid build, about 176cm tall, with long, dark hair.

Reeves urged anyone with information about the vehicle or people to get in touch and “do the right thing”.

“[The man and the woman involved] will certainly know by now the seriousness of this assault, and I am quite certain that they have spoken to [friends and family] looking for some advice or some guidance, and it is those people ... that they have confided in who we would like to hear from, or obviously those people themselves,” she told Stuff.

Reeves previously described the attack as “random” but on Tuesday told Stuff the circumstances were “unexplained”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Officers combed the area on Monday, looking for evidence related to the attack that left the dog walker critically hurt.

“Finding those people will help us understand how this has come to happen.”

Police were still tracing the victim’s movements, she said, but the gates into Bexley Reserve were the focus point of the investigation.

“At this stage, we have not found anything that puts these two parties [the dog walker and his attacker] together somewhere else.”

Reeves said residents near the reserve would “no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously”.

The victim’s family had requested privacy and did not want to talk to the media.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police closed part of Pages Rd, between Portchester St and Farnborough St in Christchurch while they responded to the serious incident.

The dog had also been examined “in case he came to his owner’s aid” and scratched the offender, Reeves told Radio NZ, but results of any tests would “take a while to get back”.