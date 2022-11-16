Police investigate two gang-related incidents in Invercargill

Police are investigating an alleged assault and theft of a motor vehicle from an address on Janet Street in Invercargill on Tuesday.

A man from the address was taken to Southland Hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Police were notified of a second incident around Ness and Dalrymple St, where a vehicle had been rammed.

A police spokesperson said following the ramming, an occupant from one of the vehicles struck a second vehicle with a weapon.

The vehicles involved are believed to be a light green Ford Falcon station wagon and a dark blue Subaru station wagon.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry in relation to the two incidents.

“We believe the incidents are gang-related and that those involved are known to each other,” the police spokesperson said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents and has not yet spoken to Police.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 221115/9717. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555111.