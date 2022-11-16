Man and woman arrested in relation to Gisborne toddler's death

A man, 35, and a woman, 37, have been arrested in relation to the death of a 19-month-old girl, Casino Ataria-Wharehinga.

A homicide investigation into the girl’s death was launched in January after she died from severe injuries that she suffered at a house in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said it was a tragic case where a little girl has been badly beaten and died from her injuries.

Both people facing charges were known to the victim, Patrick said.

“Police would like to thank the members of the community who bravely came forward and have assisted in holding those allegedly responsible accountable,” she said.

The man was charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and the woman was charged with perverting the course of justice.

The pair were jointly charged with neglecting a child and both are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court on Thursday.

Police could not comment further as the matter was now before the courts.