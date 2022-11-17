Court orders 18-year-old accused of stabbing dog walker be kept separate from other prisoners

A dog walker has been critically injured in an alleged assault in Bexley, Christchurch, early on Monday.

An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a dog walker and leaving him in a critical condition, will be kept separate from other adult prisoners until his next court appearance.

Bailey Messervy appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Michelle Duggan declined Stuff’s application to take photos in court.

Messervy, who appeared in court via video-link, did not enter a plea or apply for bail.

Messervy’s lawyer, Tony Garrett, asked the court to make an order that his client be kept separate from other adult prisoners until his next court appearance. He did not elaborate on the reason this was sought.

Judge Duggan granted the request.

A middle-aged man, whose name has been suppressed, is fighting for his life after he was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east early on Monday morning.

Police say the man was conscious when relatives found him critically injured on the ground about 6.20am, having been alerted after his dog, a german shorthaired pointer, returned home alone.

The victim was “not in a very good way” when he was found, a spokesperson said. .

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Police work at the scene of an incident where a dog walker was repeatedly stabbed at the entrance to Bexley Reserve on Pages Rd in Christchurch.

Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said two people had been charged in relation to the assault.

A 23-year-old woman who has been charged as an accessory after the fact will appear in court at a later date.

One Wednesday afternoon, police officers could be seen investigating two homes in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500m from the reserve.

A spokesperson confirmed police were “conducting inquiries” at the properties in relation to the Bexley assault.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police outside two houses in Corhampton St on Wednesday.

A small white car, similar to one described in a police appeal for information on Tuesday, could also be seen at one of the addresses.

Neighbour Christopher Puaaelo said about 12 police officers were outside when he first left the house about 2.45pm.

One of the houses was surrounded and police spent about 40 minutes talking to a man in his 20s at the property, he said.

Messervy has been remanded in custody to be back in court on December 7.