Supreme Court hears test case for murder sentences of less than life imprisonment

Kaine Van Hemert in the dock at the High Court in Christchurch when he was resentenced for the murder of Bella Te Pania. (File photo)

If Kaine Van Hemert​ had been hospitalised for his mental health and under supervision, he would not have committed a fatal and brutal attack on a sex worker, the Supreme Court has been told.

His legal team is arguing he should have a sentence less than the life sentence ordinarily imposed for murder, which could impact future cases.

Van Hemert killed 34-year-old sex worker Bella Te Pania​ in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019 after suffering a psychotic breakdown hours earlier.

Van Hemert was initially given a finite sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum period of six years and eight months. The Court of Appeal quashed the sentence and sent the case back to the High Court for a further sentence indication consistent. A life sentence with a minimum of 11 and a half years was ultimately imposed.

His lawyer James Rapley, KC,​ is now asking for the Supreme Court to quash the new sentence and return to the original one.

At the time Van Hemert was 42 and had been treated for psychiatric issues three times prior.

Van Hemert suffers from bipolar affective disorder, which was aggravated by his use of alcohol and illicit drugs.

In December 2019, he became distressed on finding out his former partner had a new relationship.

He began using alcohol and cannabis and five days later, health authorities were called.

Van Hemert also called 111 to ask for a time machine, so he could travel back in time to kill his already dead father. He was found at home, banging his head against a wall and speaking in riddles. A doctor and nurse attended and assessed him to be acutely psychotic with delusions, disorders of perception and paranoia. He spoke incoherently as if responding to voices. They decided to commit him to hospital for psychiatric assessment.

However, he was allowed to sleep at home one more night. He woke, felt panicky, took all his medication at once and went to find a sex worker to ‘level the playing field,’ against his ex-partner.

Supplied Bella Te Pania who was found with multiple stab wounds including critical injuries to her throat.

He met Bella Te Pania, 34, who was later found critically injured on Orchard Rd in Christchurch about 6.50am on December 31, 2019.

A review by the Canterbury District Health Board has since found the proper procedures were not followed on the night the delusional and paranoid Van Hemert carried out the murder “in a rage”

Rapley said Court of Appeal was wrong to find that the appellant had a history of aggression as an aggravating factor.

Submissions from the Criminal Bar Association said the Court of Appeal was incorrect to treat Van Hemert’s consumption of alcohol and drugs as separate and distinct from his mental illness while the Defence Lawyers Association submitted it is wrong to view consumption of alcohol and drugs by someone in Van Hemert’s position as being able to be characterised as voluntary.

Crown lawyer Mark Lillico​ said it was not unjust to impose life imprisonment on Van Hemert.

He said his mental health did not have a strong link – or a strong enough link – to the offence.