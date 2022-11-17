Shoe fetish led man to tailgate and attack women in apartment buildings

The man is seen leaving a building with one white shoe.

A man’s shoe fetish “boiled over”, leading him to attack three young women in Auckland apartment buildings and take their shoes.

A court has heard the man told one of his victims “I really like your feet” before grabbing her leg and shoes.

The man was sentenced to 200 hours community work and 12 months supervision by Judge Kevin de Ridder at the Auckland District Court on Thursday. He previously admitted robbery and attempted robbery.

Police launched a manhunt after the 22-year-old attacked two women within 10 minutes of each other in June 2021. Another woman was also attacked in September 2020.

“This was repeated, deliberate offending ... you effectively stalked them and lay in wait,” Judge de Ridder told the man.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The man was sentenced at the Auckland District Court. (File photo)

The judge refused to grant the man a discharge without conviction and refused to grant permanent name suppression.

However, his lawyer immediately appealed that decision, meaning Stuff cannot name the man.

The attacks

In September 2020, the man, wearing a scarf to hide his face, followed a woman into her apartment lift.

“I like your feet. I really like your feet,” the man said to her.

He then dropped to his knees and grabbed her shoes.

In June 2021, a woman was walking up Wakefield St in the city centre.

Without her knowledge, she was being followed by the man, who tailgated her into an apartment building.

Inside the building, he violently tackled her to the ground and ripped off her shoe.

Her screams alerted neighbours and the man returned the shoe.

Only minutes later, a second attack occurred on nearby Airedale St where a second woman was followed into an apartment building.

The man went into a stairwell behind the victim, attacked her from behind and stole her shoe.

On Thursday, his lawyer, Joon Yi, said this was an unfortunate situation the man had found himself in, after being isolated during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The man was born in China and was sent to New Zealand to study.

He first realised he had a fetish for shoes when he was 10 years old, Yi said.

“He was able to keep that relatively well-managed by purchasing secondhand shoes ... but the balance, unfortunately, was simply shattered with the lockdown with no real support,” Yi said.

During this time he resulted to watching pornography and his desire for women’s shoes “boiled over”, Yi submitted.

“The defendant was thinking about the victims by taking their shoes close to where they live, so they wouldn't be barefoot,” Yi said.

“He has acknowledged the victims would be scared.”

The defendant has since had counselling, has written letters of apology and paid $3000 to each victim.

Yi submitted convictions could impact on the man’s visa.

The police prosecutor said Yi had minimised his client’s attack.

The defendant followed all three victims into their own apartment building and into lifts, violently tackling one of them, the prosecutor said.

One victim said the emotional and psychological hurt would always remain with her.