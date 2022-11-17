Home detention sentence for prisoner who escaped and spent 10 weeks on the run

Te Ariki Poulgrain was still wearing handcuffs when he escaped.

Prisoner Te Ariki Poulgrain, who spent 10 weeks on the run, has been sentenced to home detention after he escaped a prison van ahead of a medical appointment.

Judge Keith de Ridder sentenced him to home detention to give him a chance to “break the cycle”.

The 24-year-old, who is serving time at Auckland’s maximum security prison, kicked the door of the prison van and knocked back an officer when he managed to escape, with handcuffs still on.

He was being taken to a medical appointment at the time when Corrections staff went to unlock the door back in June 2021.

Poulgrain, who has links to the Killer Beez gang, was sentenced to 11 months home detention after admitting assaulting an officer, escaping custody and being in possession of a shotgun and explosives.

The incident sparked a massive manhunt. Officers scoured CCTV to piece together his movements, searching the city and deploying the police Eagle helicopter.

His GPS tracker was found discarded nearby.

STUFF Prisoner Te Ariki Poulgrain escaped custody in June 2021. (First published July 2021)

At the Auckland District Court on Thursday, Judge Kevin de Ridder said Poulgrain had been in prison relatively non-stop since 2015.

Poulgrain has not taken his ADHD medication consistently which had a contribution to his offending as did his chaotic upbringing, the court heard

Judge de Ridder said there might be a significant turn around if he took his ADHD medication and tackled his drug addiction.

The judge hoped a sentence of home detention would “break the cycle”.

Poulgrain was also sentenced on Thursday for an assault on a prison officer back in August 2020.

Defence lawyer Maddison Dempsey submitted there was a link between Poulgrain’s background and his offending.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Te Ariki Poulgrain spent 10 weeks evading police.

Poulgrain has spent much of his adult life in prison and would like the “one more chance” to change and be a productive member of society, Dempsey submitted.

He is motivated to change and has a daughter of his own, the court head.

Prosecutor Charlie Wilkinson said Poulgrain had recently breached his electronically-monitored bail, within two weeks of getting bail.

While she was not opposed to home detention, Wilkinson submitted it could set him up to fail.

Poulgrain had been serving time in the maximum security unit at Paremoremo following burglary convictions and his part in a group attack on notorious career criminal and double-murderer Graeme Burton.