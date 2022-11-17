Person seriously injured after shooting in Whangārei, police appeal for information

Police were called to a reported shooting at a house on Sunday night. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witnesses after a shooting in Whangārei left a person with serious injuries.

Police were called to a shooting at a house on Spedding Rd, Tikipunga, at about 9pm on Sunday.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they remain in a stable condition, according to a Northland police social media post on Wednesday.

Police understand two people left the scene in a vehicle shortly after 9pm, heading west along Spedding Rd toward Puna Rere Dr.

Police want to speak to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around Spedding Road around this time on Sunday night.

Anyone who believes they saw something is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Aaron Crawford on 09-430-4570, quoting file number P052594314 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.