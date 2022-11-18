Court of Appeal rejects appeal by attempted murderer Blaine Hughes

Blaine Ross Hughes at the age of 20. He was sentenced to preventive detention with a minimum non-release period of five years in 2014. (File photo)

A man who has already spent eight years behind bars for attempting to murder a 13-year-old girl has had an appeal dismissed after the Court of Appeal rejected his claim that he never intended to kill her.

Blaine Ross Hughes was 21 when he was sentenced to preventive detention with a minimum non-release period of five years by the High Court at Timaru in 2014.

A preventive detention order means Hughes may be released on parole, but will remain managed by Corrections for the rest of his life, and can be recalled to prison at any time.

Hughes’ sentence relates to an incident on December 3, 2013, when he pulled a 13-year-old girl off her bike in Washdyke, Timaru, and dragged her backwards across a path over a barbed-wire fence into nearby shrubs. He put significant pressure on the girl's throat, which caused her to lose consciousness.

He only stopped when he was noticed by a member of the public and fled the scene.

Hughes was arrested four days after the attack. He originally told police he had intended to steal the girl’s bike, then later confessed he planned to kill her.

This led to him being charged with attempted murder, which he pleaded guilty to, alongside additional charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, theft, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a firearm.

At the time of his sentencing, Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae said the thought of getting away with murder was “exciting” to Hughes.

“He said in his statement 'I thought I could get away with strangling and shooting her'.”

Hughes, who is now 29, appealed his conviction and sentence, saying he made up his claim that he wanted to murder the girl because he was worried about being targeted in prison if people thought he had a sexual motive.

He also told the court that while he was on remand, he was a prospect for the Head Hunters gang because he had hoped this would provide with protection from violence and harassment in prison. As a prospect, he was required to submit the summary of facts of his crimes to the gang, he said.

Hughes told the court he was concerned he would be rejected from the gang if the summary suggested his offending was sexually motivated.

He now claims he doesn’t know what his intentions were when he attacked the girl.

The Court of Appeal rejected this claim, saying Hughes’ “concern about feared reprisals in prison is far from determinative”.